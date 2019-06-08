starts in
Match 13:AFG VS NZ

live
AFG AFG
NZ NZ

Taunton

8 June, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 14:IND VS AUS

upcoming
IND IND
AUS AUS

The Oval

Sun, 09 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 15:SA VS WI

upcoming
SA SA
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Mon, 10 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 16:BAN VS SL

upcoming
BAN BAN
SL SL

Bristol

Tue, 11 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

England vs Bangladesh | Twitter Reacts As Jason, Jos And Jofra Shine For England At Cardiff

Cricketnext Staff |June 8, 2019, 11:09 PM IST
England vs Bangladesh | Twitter Reacts As Jason, Jos And Jofra Shine For England At Cardiff

England registered a spectacular victory of 106 runs over Bangladesh in Match 12 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in Cardiff. It was an important win for the hosts after being defeated by Pakistan in the previous game.

Earlier, Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow began in splendid fashion as they put up an opening partnership of 128 runs. While Bairstow got out scoring 51, Roy registered a scintillating ton as he smashed 153 runs from just 121 balls, hitting five sixes and fourteen boundaries.

Jos Buttler scored a quickfire 64 runs from just 44 balls as he set up the pace for England innings. The wicketkeeper-batsman hit four sixes and two boundaries during his stay at the crease.

The duo of Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett provided a late flourish to the England innings. The hosts scored 45 runs in the last three overs as they ended up posting their seventh consecutive total in excess of 300 in ODIs, with a mammoth 386/6 on board.

The England pacers began remarkably well. Jofra Archer who dismissed Soumya Sarkar had the ball going for a six after it clipped the bails. He also clocked at a speed of 153kph, which is the fastest in this World Cup so far.

Shakib Al Hasan put up a magnificent hundred even though Bangladesh kept faltering. He stood against the odds and delivered with a spectacular innings of 121 runs from 119 balls. He also became only the second Bangladeshi player after Mahmudullah to score a hundred in the World Cup.

Throughout the innings, Bangladesh hardly stood a chance except for the one moment when Shakib and Mushfiqur looked dangerous. The Tigers were eventually bundled for a total of 280 in the penultimate over.

ICC World Cup 2019 | Roy Ton Powers England to Massive Win over Bangladesh
Cricketnext Staff | June 8, 2019, 11:03 PM IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Roy Ton Powers England to Massive Win over Bangladesh

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 14 ODI | Sun, 09 Jun, 2019

AUS v IND
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 15 ODI | Mon, 10 Jun, 2019

WI v SA
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 16 ODI | Tue, 11 Jun, 2019

SL v BAN
Bristol All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T PTS
1
NZ NZ
2 2 0 0 4
2
ENG ENG
3 2 1 0 4
3
AUS AUS
2 2 0 0 4
4
SL SL
3 1 1 0 3
5
PAK PAK
3 1 1 0 3
6
WI WI
2 1 1 0 2
7
IND IND
1 1 0 0 2
8
BAN BAN
3 1 2 0 2
9
SA SA
3 0 3 0 0
10
AFG AFG
2 0 2 0 0

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
