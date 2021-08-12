England vs India, 2nd Test at Lord’s: Weather Update and Pitch Report

Rain eventually played spoilsport in the 1st Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, washing away a decisive result as the match ended in a draw. India had the upper hand in the first Test with a few dominated sessions, particularly doing well with the ball. However, the batting performances is once again questioned. While England struggled, skipper Joe Root steadied ship to keep England in cruise control, notching up his 21st Test century in the second innings of the match. The match ended ENG 183 & 303 and IND 278 & 52/1. Shifting focus to the second Test being played at the ‘Mecca of Cricket’ Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, weather as always will playa crucial role.

Lord’s is known for its bowling-friendly conditions where seamers have an excellent time to swing the ball. The batsmen on the other hand have a tough time, until the sun comes out shining, which reverses the conditions. The last time India played at Lord’s in the 2018 series, England won by an innings and 159 runs, demolishing the Virat Kohli-led side.

The slope at Lord’s always favors seamers and if the weather is cloudy along with breeze, swingers would have a field day, with the spinners making the most of the wicket in the final two days of the Test as the wicket tends to dry up. While India will most likely replace Shardul Thakur with Ravichandran Ashwin, giving the visitors a second spinner, England may likely replace Daniel Lawrence with Moeen Ali.

India vs England 2nd Test: Lord’s Cricket Ground Weather Report

The weather in London from August 12 to August 16 looks good as according to AccuWeather, the weather will be pleasant with sun poking out amidst the clouds. It is expected to be breezy and partly cloudy with plenty of sun as well. As compared to Nottingham, the second Test at Lord’s does look promising which can see a full five-day Test match. If the weather remains as indicated, bowlers will have a rather tough time in the initial days. The average temperature will be around 22 degrees Celsius with nearly no interference from rain.

India vs England 2nd Test: Lord’s Cricket GroundPitch Report

The pitch at Lord’s at the moment seems batting friendly and the team to win the tosswill opt to bat first.The conditions might also favor seam bowlers from the third day, especially because of the slope. Where as spin could play a crucial role in the final two days of the clash as the wickets dry up. The first day of the second Test will be an excellent day to bat at Lord’s.

The second Test between England and India commences from August 12 onwards, starting from 03:30 PM IST at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London.

