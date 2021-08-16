India vs England, 2nd Test: Frustrated Virat Kohli Vents Anger Inside Lord's Dressing Room; WATCH

The tempers have begun to flare up in the England vs India series and the banter with a bit of sledging is become pretty visible. Indian captain Virat Kohli is enduring a rough phase in his Test career so far and has gone without scoring a fifty, with the last one scored seven innings ago. In the second Test at Lord’s, Kohli was once again dismissed early in the second innings, being removed for 20 by Sam Currran. Kohli walked back to the dressing room, distraught, and was seen throwing a towel, letting out his frustrations.

In the first innings of the second Test, Kohli was removed for 42, and in the first Test in Nottingham, the Indian skipper was dismissed for a golden duck. The swashbuckler has dropped points in the ICC Test batsmen rankings, now being placed at number five in the order. Adding salt to injury, England captain Joe Root has been phenomenal in the series so far, scoring two centuries and is the highest scorer in three innings played, smashing 353 runs at an unimaginable average of 176.50, way ahead of any batsmen from the two sides.

Kohli’s performances in Test cricket have become the talk of the town since the golden duck at Trent Bridge. Despite playing it slow and smart like the way Kohli usually goes about his way, the Indian captain has made some questionable decisions with his wicket being taken through the edges because of pulling away late.

Kohli was able to rotate strike, manage a few cover drives, however, the wickets in the three innings played so far have been given away cheaply. Other than the wickets, Kohli was also heard having a verbal altercation with James Anderson during the match on Day 4.

India lost their openers early in the second innings of the match, with KL Rahul scoring 5 and Rohit Sharma adding 21. Veterans Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane however came to India’s aid. While Pujara played is slow,scoring 12 runs in 100 deliveries, Rahane was out there in the middle scoring the much-needed runs for India on Day 4. Wood managed to get the better of Pujara, dismissing the No. 3 batsman for 45 after pitching in with helpful runs, Rahane notched up his half-century, but was removed for 61 by Moeen Ali. India finished Day 4 with 181/6 on the board with a 154-run lead. Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma take the crease on the last day while the powerhouse will aim to head out guns blazing in order to get the much-needed runs.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here