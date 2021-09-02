England vs India, 4th Test Oval: ENG vs IND Probable Predicted XI

The action-packed five-match Test series is currently leveled 1-1 and the two sides have been raising the heat in each encounter. England seem to have recovered well from their Lord’s mortification and went on repay the favour by demolishing the visitors by an innings and 76 runs in the second Test. India were unable to replicate their heroics from the third Test and were handed a brutal wake-up call. Skipper Joe Root has led by example in this series, making the right changes at the right time, and so far is the highest scorer in three Tests played with 507 runs, including three centuries in five innings. The same cannot be said about captain Virat Kohli as the swashbuckler has struggled this series, scoring a combined total of 124 runs, including only one half-century.

Shifting the focus to the fourth Test at Kennington Oval, London, the two sides are expected to make changes to their XI as the quest for supremacy continues with the series being leveled at the moment. While India’s unsung heroes came to their rescue in the second Test at Lord’s and delivered a resounding 151-run win, England humbled the hosts in the Leeds Test, winning by an innings and 76 runs.

The thrilling action continues and the fourth Test could be the opportunity for either side to take a lead in the series. The Oval is a batsman’s paradise, however, the weather could be of some assistance for the bowlers with overcast conditions hovering over London at the moment.

England Predicted XI

England have announced their squad for the fourth Test which sees the return of Chris Woakes in red-ball cricket and the pacer’s inclusion is a major boost for the hosts after losing out on Stuart Broad. Mark Wood is also available for selection after recovering from his respective injury. Jos Buttler will miss out the fourth Test as the wicketkeeper-batsman is attending the birth of his second child. Sam Billings has been called in as Buttler’s replacement and Jonny Bairstow had been handed the gloves for the fourth Test.

England Predicted XI vs India 4th Test

England Predicted Starting line-up: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Ollie Pope, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Jimmy Anderson.

India Predicted XI

The visitors on the other hand will make changes to their XI however, will Kohli be fielding two spinners and three seamers or one spinner and four pacers. Depending on the conditions, the captain and coach will make their decision. Ravichandran Ashwin is highly likely to be included, given the pitch and the weather predicted in the last two days of the match. Ishant Sharma is expected to be dropped after a disappointing outing in the third Test. Shardul Thakur is expected to come in place of the veteran.

India Predicted XI vs England 4th Test

India Predicted Starting line-up: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohamed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.

