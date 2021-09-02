England vs India, 4th Test, Oval: Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

As red-ball cricket action continues, England hosts India in the fourth Test at the Kennington Oval, London from September 2 to September 6. England bounced back from the Lord’s defeat to hand India a massive loss in Leeds, hammering the visitors by an innings and 76 runs. The Joe Root led England side were phenomenal in all departments while India were left reeling. The hosts bowled out India for 78 in the first innings and went on to post a challenging 432, with skipper Root scoring his third century of the series. India were unable to conquer the mammoth test as Ollie Robinson claimed an impressive fifer to help England bundle out India for 278. Moving forward to the fourth Test, the Kennington Oval is known to be a batsman’s paradise unless weather plays spoilsport.

With a couple of changes being made in both XIs for the upcoming Test, the weather and pitch will play an important role. While Chris Woakes makes his return to Test cricket, Sam Billings is filling in for Jos Buttler, who is expecting the birth of his second child. Jonny Bairstow will take responsibility as the wicketkeeper for the fourth Test.

India on the other hand are highly likely to bring in Ravichandran Ashwin as, given the pitch, the veteran spinner could do wonders for India. Ravindra Jadeja is expected to sit out the fourth Test along with Ishant Sharma, who had an abysmal performance in Leeds.

Despite the changes being made, it all boils down to winning the toss as the weather in London at the moment could favour the team batting first.

England vs India 4th Test London Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, the weather in London is cloudy with bits of sunshine peeking in every now and then. For the first three days, there will be sunshine along with passing clouds, but from day four onwards, it could get cloudy with breeze and the fifth day may see showers making an appearance. With overcast conditions, the weather could favour the bowlers that too on a batting-friendly wicket. Skies are expected to pass by as the game goes on but from Day 4 onwards, the tides could favour the side that is bowling in that session.

ENG vs IND Kennington Oval Pitch Report

The Oval pitch generally favours batting conditions; however, the weather could change the expectations really quick. With overcast conditions present at the moment and rain expected from day four onwards, the side winning the toss will opt to bat first. The conditions this time could provide plenty of assistance to pacers and the spinners could make their impact in the final two days of the match. The England seamers will look to rip through the Indian line-up once again, with Anderson adding more numbers to his illustrious tally.

