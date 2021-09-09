England vs India, 5th Test: Check ENG vs IND Manchester Weather Forecast & Old Trafford Pitch Report

England will host India in the final Test match of the five-match series at Old Trafford, Manchester, and the stakes could not get any higher. With pride and reputation on the line, India could not be any more closer to create history once again, whereas England would do all they can to prevent humiliation from happening. The Virat Kohli-led Team India side are high on confidence and the Indian attacking unit are enjoying the current conditions in England. Changes being made to the XI will be purely dependon the weather in Manchester, which at the present moment, could change the outcome of the series.

Shifting focus to the final Test at Old Trafford, the venue is known to be a pacey zone. The seamers would enjoy bowling every ball as the wicket is considered to be one of the fastest in England. India’s decision to bring back Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur proved to be successful as the two pacers played a pivotal role in India’s win at The Oval. The onus will once again be on openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma to deliver theruns for India as these two players are the only ones to score centuries for India in the ongoing series. While skipper Virat Kohli has had a tough outing with the bat so far, England captain Joe Root is currently the highest scorer in the series, smashing 564 runs which include three centuries. Let’s take a look at what the weather forecast is in Manchester.

England vs India 5th Test Manchester Weather Forecast

Sadly at the present moment, rain is expected in Manchester in the first three days. According to Accuweather, Day 1 is expected to be welcomed with rain in the afternoon time, but for a short while. Day 2 will have overcast conditions with rain predicted as well. Day 3, 4 and 5 is expected to have overcast conditions withrain passing by. Overall, it can be predicted as passing showers in Manchester on the first and second day. The average temperature will be around 18 degrees Celcius in Manchester.

England vs India 5th Test Old Trafford Pitch Report

The wicket at Old Trafford is known to be one of the quickest in England and it is an ideal pitch for pacers and seamers. With overcast conditions in Manchester, the Dukes ball will be hard to keep track of, given the pacey wicket the two nations will battle it out on. However, the wicket will wear out over the course of two days and by Day 3, the wicket would be ideal for spinners to take charge. The side winning the toss would prefer to bat first given the wicket and the conditions as well.

