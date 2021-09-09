England vs India, 5th Test: Check ENG vs IND Predicted XI for Manchester Test

After four thrilling and riveting clashes in England, it all boils down to the final and last Test of the five-match series which concludes in Old Trafford, Manchester. It has been an action-packed journey so far and Indiahave been superb in this series. The visitorshad some defining moments as well. Leading the series 2-1, India are high on confidence and just need to land the final blow to script history. However, England are a resilient side and will not go down without a fight for sure, especially with one Test left that could save England from humiliation. The series will surely go down as one of the memorable for once as this has not been one-sided like the previous tours.

The two nations will make their changes according to the Manchester weather and the Old Trafford pitch. While India’s decision to include Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur in the playing XI proved to be a success, England could also make a few changes in order to bolster their XI that could stand a chance against a brimming India side.

The wicket at Old Trafford is known to be one of the quickestin England and given the overcast conditions which are hovering over Manchester at the present moment, it would be a day in paradise for the bowlers, but the same can’t be said about the batsmen who will endure a challenge. Let’s take a look at the England vs India 5th Test Predicted XI.

England Predicted XI vs India 5th Test

England are expected to continue with the same XI despite the defeat at The Oval. Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed made up for their first innings disaster by stitching a 100-run partnership in the second innings of the fourth match. Dawid Malan and Ollie Pope will be given another chance, considering their contribution. Moeen Ali could be replaced by Sam Curran who could prove well with the ball at Old Trafford, however, given the weather change, England might stick with Ali for his assistance with spin. Woakes, Overton, Robinson and Anderson will be a part of England’s attacking unit.

England Predicted Starting line-up: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Ollie Pope, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, Jimmy Anderson.

India Predicted XI vs England 5th Test

India are expected to go in with the same XI with Umesh and Shardul proving to be a success, taking the place of veterans Ishant and Shami in the XI for the series decider. Ravichandran Ashwin has still not been included in the XI so far and is seems highly unlikely for the veteran to start once again as Ravindra Jadeja has been the all-rounder India have needed so far. Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane’s inclusion is once again questioned due to the inconsistent performances, however, given that it’s the final Test, India will go along with Kohli’s deputy for the final clash.

India Predicted Starting line-up: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohamed Siraj, Shardul Thakur.

