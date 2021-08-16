England vs India: Fans in splits on seeing Rishabh Pant’s ‘relaxed’ mood during 2nd Test! See Pics

The tensions at Lord’s Cricket ground are high, the pressure is immense and tempers have begun to flare up.However, that does not make a difference to India wicketkeeperRishabh Pant. The powerhouse batsman was seen in the dressing room ‘chilled and relaxed’ during the second Test between England and India at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. While England dominated Day 4 through superb bowling, bundling out India’s top and middle-order batsmen, Pant was captured by the camera, ‘all smiles’ in the dressing room.

After openers Rohit Sharma (21) andKL Rahul (5) were dismissed, followed by skipper Virat Kohli (20), Cheteshwar Pujara and deputy Ajinkya Rahane were out in the middle, stitching a crucial partnership to get runs on the board. While the two were batting, the camera happened to catch Pant, sharing a light moment with teammate Mohammed Shami, while skipper Kohli was on the balcony, all tensed. Fans had to react to Pant’s ‘relaxed’ mood. Take a look.

Pant was surely in a light state of mind but the relaxation was soon over when Pujara was dismissed for 45 by Mark Wood. Pant was also bowled out when Jos Buttler caught his hit on Ollie Robinson’s ball. India is currently on a 189 run lead,courtesy of Rahane and Pujara’s 100+ run partnership. Ravindra Jadeja was unable to contribute in this innings after being bowled out for 3 by Moeen Ali. India ended Day 4 with 181/6. On Day 5, the score stands at 216/8, with Jasprit Bumrah and Shami defending their wickets. Mohammed Siraj is yet to show his skills today, as the last hope standing for India.

