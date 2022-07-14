India vs England Live Streaming Cricket: When and Where to Watch IND vs ENG 2022, 2nd ODI

On July 14, India will face England in the second One-Day International at the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground. After winning the first encounter India lead the three-match series 1-0.

The dominant Indian team were just too good for England in the first ODI. The visitors put on an excellent all-round performance to defeat Jos Butler’s side by 10 wickets.

On a green pitch, the Indian bowlers ran riot over the English batters. Elite spells from pacers Jasprit Bumrah (6/19), Mohammed Shami (3/31), and Prasidh Krishna (1/26) halted the England innings for just 110 runs.

In the 50-over game that seemed like a T20 fixture, India’s veteran opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan chased down the target in just 18 overs. The pair posted a magnificent 114-run partnership to take India over the line in the first ODI.

England will be desperate to make a comeback and secure the series after losing the T20 series 2-1. The big guns will have to fire for the three lions if they have to overcome a high-flying Indian side. The action now shifts to the Mecca of cricket as the Lord’s Cricket Ground will host the next ODI.

Ahead of Thursday’s 2nd ODI match between India and England; here is all you need to know:

What date will the second ODI match between India and England be played?

The second ODI match between India and England will take place on July 14, Thursday.

Where will the second ODI match between India and England be played?

The second ODI match between India and England will be played at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

What time will the second ODI match between India and England begin?

The second ODI match between India and England will begin at 5:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India and England 2nd ODI match?

India vs England 2nd ODI match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England (ENG) vs India (IND) second ODI match?

India vs England 2nd ODI match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

India vs England Possible XIs

England Predicted Line-up: Jos Buttler (captain and wicketkeeper), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Craig Overton, David Willey, Matt Parkinson, Reece Topley

India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Shami

