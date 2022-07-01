India vs England 2022 Live Streaming: How to Watch IND vs ENG, 5th Test Online And on TV

After taking care of the T20I assignments, Indian team are set to shift their focus to Test cricket. Team India will face England in a Test match at Edgbaston scheduled to be played from July 1.

The one-off Test match will be a part of the World Test Championship and it will also conclude the five-match Test series that had started in 2021. Virat Kohli-led side were leading 2-1 in that Test series before the final game was called off due to Covid-19 threats in the Indian camp.

England will come into the series after securing a convincing 3-0 win against New Zealand in the recently concluded Test series. Notably, it was also England’s first clean sweep on home soil since 2011.

Skipper Rohit Sharma might not be able to take part in the match after testing positive for the Covid-19 virus and in his absence experienced batters like Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara will have to rise to the occasion.

Ahead of Friday’s Test match between England and India; here is all you need to know:

When does the fifth Test match between England (ENG) and India (IND) start?

The fifth Test match between England and India will get underway from July 1, Friday.

Where will the Test match England (ENG) vs India (IND) be played?

The Test match between England and India will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

What time will the Test match England (ENG) vs India (IND) begin?

The Test match between England and India will begin at 3:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England (ENG) vs India (IND) Test match?

England vs India Test match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England (ENG) vs India (IND) Test match?

England vs India match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

England (ENG) vs India (IND) Possible XIs

England Predicted Line-up: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), James Anderson, Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach

India Predicted Line-up: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj

