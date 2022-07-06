England vs India Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ENG vs IND first T20I Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Indian return to colours after a short break as they get ready to play against England at Southampton’s Rose Bowl Cricket Ground. Rohit Sharma will return to the team after being ruled out of the COVID-19 delayed Edgbaston Test due to a COVID-19 infection. Other senior players including Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah, however, will be available from the next match. As India gets its regular captain back, England will play under their newly appointed white-ball skipper, Joss Buttler.

The opener was named the full-time skipper after outgoing skipper Eoin Morgan’s retirement from international cricket last month.

Following the Test defeat at Ebdgaston, India will be desperate to start their white-ball campaign on a winning note, but the absence of senior players will surely be a cause of concern for the team management.

The last time, both teams came face to face, the Men In Blue defeated England 3-2 but that was in home conditions. In their backyard, the English team will have an edge over the visitors, especially with their recent form.

Ahead of tomorrow’s ENG vs IND first T20I between England and India; here is all you need to know:

What date ENG VS IND first T20I match between England and India will be played?

The first T20I match between England and India will take place on July 7, Thursday.

Where will the first T20I match between England and India be played?

The match between England and India will be played at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground, Southampton

What time will the ENG VS IND first T20I match between England and India begin?

The match between England and India will begin at 10:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs India match?

The match between England and India will be telecast in India on Sony Sports Network

How do I watch the live streaming of the England vs India match?

The match between England and India will be available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website

England vs India Possible Staring XI:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan.

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here