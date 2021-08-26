England Vs India: Mohammed Siraj Responds to a Teasing English Crowd with a Show of ‘1-0’

Mohammed Siraj could have seen it coming and he did. The English crowd has seldom been more than amicable when they host the Indian team. During Day 1, fans of the England team tried to get under the skin of Siraj at Headingley Stadium. The bowler has been the target on more than one occasion and has now learnt the tactics of dealing well. Following a subpar performance by India on the first day of the third Test, England fans started teasing the visitors. Reportedly, someone from the stands threw a ball at Siraj as well. It was during the last session of the day’s play, when the crowd asked Siraj about the score in an attempt to get the better of him.

As the match was heading to a close, Siraj was walking back to his position after a delivery. That’s when he turned around and decided to remind England that it is India still leading the series so far. The defiant pacer responded to the hecklers with his gesture of ‘1-0’ directed at the crowd in the stands. The Hyderabad lad showed 1 with one hand and 0 with the other, to show England was still behind India in the ongoing series. Siraj’s brilliant action was captured by the field cameras. Take a look:

After India’s heroics at Lord’s in the second Test, they were expected to dominate in the following Test. However, the tables turned when the home team gained command over the visitors. After winning the toss, India captain Virat Kohli opted to bat first. The visitors’ side got off to a disastrous start, struggling to put a single step right at the Headingley.

The opening partnership did not flourish as KL Rahul got dismissed for a duck by James Anderson. Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli again fell prey to Anderson’s edge, scoring 1 and 7 respectively before heading back.The middle order put up a horrendous show as both Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant failed to mitigate the damage.

Following a phenomenal spell from Anderson, other England bowlers got into their act as they dominated the Indian batting lineup and kept chipping with wickets. Indian pacers failed to get a breakthrough and Siraj was brought into the attack much later. He could not turn around fate as he remained wicketless. He ended up with figures of 7-1-26-0 on Day 1 of the Test.

