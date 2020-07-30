Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

England vs Ireland, 1st ODI: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage of Eng vs IRE Match at Rose Bowl, Southampton

July 30 is set to become a historic day for one-day cricket. The ICC World Cup Super League is set to begin on Thursday, with the England-Ireland three match series. The Super League is a system built to bring context to bilateral ODIs, which have taken a hit in the era of T20 cricket.

July 30, 2020
England vs Ireland, 1st ODI

England vs Ireland 2020 1st ODI: Rose Bowl, Southampton Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: July 30 is set to become a historic day for one-day cricket. The ICC World Cup Super League is set to begin on Thursday, with the England-Ireland three match series. The Super League is a system built to bring context to bilateral ODIs, which have taken a hit in the era of T20 cricket.

The Super League will decide qualification for the World Cup 2023, making it an important tournament especially for teams like Ireland. The England-Ireland series has context even without the Super League, for it's the first ODI series post the COVID-19 lockdown/break. West Indies and England successfully completed a Test series without any trouble, and world cricket will hope ODIs too can resume gradually.

MATCH PREVIEW | WEATHER AND PITCH REPORT | PREDICTED XI | SERIES COVERAGE

England vs Ireland 2020, 1st ODI Live Streaming/Telecast Details

England vs Ireland, 1st ODI

630 pm IST, July 30

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Sony Network

SonyLIV App

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE HERE 

Defending champions of the World Cup, England aren't at full strength. They have rested Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer from the 14-man squad as they have just completed their Test series against West Indies. While they earn a well-deserved break, the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali and Eoin Morgan will be itching to have a go. England are aiming to build a pool for the white-ball tournaments in the upcoming years. Reece Topley has earned a recall while Sam Billings and David Willey are in the side as well. The exciting opener Tom Banton is also one to look out for. All-rounder Curtis Campher received his maiden call-up to the Ireland side in the 14-member squd. The 21-year-old impressed selectors with two half-centuries for Ireland A during their Twenty20 series against Namibia in February. Batsman Harry Tector, who has played 20 T20 matches for the senior side, is in line for his ODI debut. The squad will be led by Andrew Balbirnie and has seniors like Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, William Porterfield and Boyd Rankin

Squads:

England squad: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, James Vince, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Joe Denly, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley, David Willey

Ireland Squad: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, William Porterfield, Harry Tector, Kevin O Brien, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Boyd Rankin

