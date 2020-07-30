England vs Ireland, 1st ODI: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage of Eng vs IRE Match at Rose Bowl, Southampton
July 30 is set to become a historic day for one-day cricket. The ICC World Cup Super League is set to begin on Thursday, with the England-Ireland three match series. The Super League is a system built to bring context to bilateral ODIs, which have taken a hit in the era of T20 cricket.
