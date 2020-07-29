England vs Ireland 2020, 1st ODI, Southampton Preview: England, Ireland Kick-Off World Cup Super League

England vs Ireland, 1st ODI Preview:
July 30 is set to become a historic day for one-day cricket. The ICC World Cup Super League is set to begin on Thursday, with the England-Ireland three match series. The Super League is a system built to bring context to bilateral ODIs, which have taken a hit in the era of T20 cricket.
The Super League will decide qualification for the World Cup 2023, making it an important tournament especially for teams like Ireland.
Some, like Michael Atherton, feel the system is too complex. Some, like Andrew Strauss, feel there's no alternative. Whether complex or simple, whether people understand it or not, will be clearer when it starts on Wednesday.
The England-Ireland series has context even without the Super League, for it's the first ODI series post the COVID-19 lockdown/break. West Indies and England successfully completed a Test series without any trouble, and world cricket will hope ODIs too can resume gradually.
Interestingly, the series will also see third umpires calling front-foot no-balls as the ICC has decided to use technology for the same for the World Cup Super League.
England Team news:
Defending champions of the World Cup, England aren't at full strength. They have rested Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer from the 14-man squad as they have just completed their Test series against West Indies. While they earn a well deserved break, the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali and Eoin Morgan will be itching to have a go.
England are aiming to build a pool for the white-ball tournaments in the upcoming years. Reece Topley has earned a recall while Sam Billings and David Willey are in the side as well. The exciting opener Tom Banton is also one to look out for.
Possible Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), James Vince, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Tom Banton, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, David Willey, Reece Topley
Ireland Team news:
All-rounder Curtis Campher received his maiden call-up to the Ireland side in the 14-member squd. The 21-year-old impressed selectors with two half-centuries for Ireland A during their Twenty20 series against Namibia in February. Batsman Harry Tector, who has played 20 T20 matches for the senior side, is in line for his ODI debut.
The squad will be led by Andrew Balbirnie and has seniors like Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, William Porterfield and Boyd Rankin.
Possible Playing XI: Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Andrew Balbirnie (C), William Porterfield, Gary Wilson, Kevin O Brien, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, George Dockrell, Tim Murtagh, Boyd Rankin
Quotes:
"Ireland are a talented team who have shown over the years that they can beat the best on their day. We look forward to what promises to be an interesting series” - Eoin Morgan.
"It’s a privilege to be playing in the inaugural series of the ICC Men’s World Cup Super League. It is obviously going to be a huge challenge taking on the team that won the World Cup just a year ago but we have prepared well and have taken confidence from our form over the early months of 2020" - Andrew Balbirnie.
Squads:
England squad: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, James Vince, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Joe Denly, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley, David Willey
Ireland Squad: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, William Porterfield, Harry Tector, Kevin O Brien, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Boyd Rankin
