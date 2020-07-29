Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

FINNISH PREMIER LEAGUE, 2020 Match 43, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 29 July, 2020

1ST INN

Empire CC *

23/2 (5.2)

Empire CC
v/s
Vantaa CC
Vantaa CC

Empire CC elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202018:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202018:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202018:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

05 Aug, 202015:30 IST

England vs Ireland 2020, 1st ODI Ageas Bowl, Manchester, Predicted XIs: Tom Banton, Sam Billings Set To Grab Opportunity

England vs Ireland 2020, 1st ODI, Southampton, Predicted XIs: Tom Banton, Sam Billings Set To Grab Opportunity

Cricketnext Staff |July 29, 2020, 4:29 PM IST
England vs Ireland 2020, 1st ODI Ageas Bowl, Manchester, Predicted XIs: Tom Banton, Sam Billings Set To Grab Opportunity

England vs Ireland 2020, 1st ODI Southampton, Predicted XIs:

England aren't at full strength and will look to expand their pool for the white-ball tournaments in the upcoming years. They have rested Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer from the 14-man squad as they have just completed their Test series against West Indies. While they earn a well deserved break, the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali and Eoin Morgan will be itching to have a go.

The exciting batsman Tom Banton is also one to look out for. Sam Billings and David Willey are back in the set up and they would be looking to impress. James Vince will look to take Joe Root's position at the top order while Banton and Billings could be the finishers along with Moeen Ali.

For Ireland, all-rounder Curtis Campher received his maiden call-up to the Ireland side in the 14-member squd. The 21-year-old impressed selectors with two half-centuries for Ireland A during their Twenty20 series against Namibia in February. Batsman Harry Tector, who has played 20 T20 matches for the senior side, is in line for his ODI debut.

ALSO READ: Curtis Campher Gets Maiden Call-up to Ireland Squad for First England ODI

The squad will be led by Andrew Balbirnie and has seniors like Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, William Porterfield and Boyd Rankin.

England Possible Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), James Vince, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Tom Banton, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, David Willey, Reece Topley

Ireland Possible Playing XI: Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Andrew Balbirnie (C), William Porterfield, Gary Wilson, Kevin O Brien, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, George Dockrell, Tim Murtagh, Boyd Rankin

andrew balbirnieeng vs ireeng vs ire 1st odieng vs ire odiEnglandEngland vs Irelandengland vs ireland 1st odiEngland vs Ireland 2020england vs ireland odieoin morganirelandsam billingsatom banton

Upcoming Matches

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 05 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more