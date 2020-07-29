England vs Ireland 2020, 1st ODI Ageas Bowl, Manchester, Predicted XIs: Tom Banton, Sam Billings Set To Grab Opportunity

England vs Ireland 2020, 1st ODI Southampton, Predicted XIs:
England aren't at full strength and will look to expand their pool for the white-ball tournaments in the upcoming years. They have rested Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer from the 14-man squad as they have just completed their Test series against West Indies. While they earn a well deserved break, the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali and Eoin Morgan will be itching to have a go.
The exciting batsman Tom Banton is also one to look out for. Sam Billings and David Willey are back in the set up and they would be looking to impress. James Vince will look to take Joe Root's position at the top order while Banton and Billings could be the finishers along with Moeen Ali.
For Ireland, all-rounder Curtis Campher received his maiden call-up to the Ireland side in the 14-member squd. The 21-year-old impressed selectors with two half-centuries for Ireland A during their Twenty20 series against Namibia in February. Batsman Harry Tector, who has played 20 T20 matches for the senior side, is in line for his ODI debut.
The squad will be led by Andrew Balbirnie and has seniors like Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, William Porterfield and Boyd Rankin.
England Possible Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), James Vince, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Tom Banton, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, David Willey, Reece Topley
Ireland Possible Playing XI: Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Andrew Balbirnie (C), William Porterfield, Gary Wilson, Kevin O Brien, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, George Dockrell, Tim Murtagh, Boyd Rankin
