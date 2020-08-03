England vs Ireland 2020, 3rd ODI Southampton, Predicted XIs: Reece Topley Injured, Ireland Likely to Rotate in Search of Win

Much along expected lines the ODI World Champions began their Super League campaign with two emphatic wins against Ireland, first by 6 wickets and then by 4 wickets, at Southampton to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Ireland however will want to end the series on a high and will be looking for a consolation win at the Rose Bowl on Tuesday. As they head into the third and final game of the series, the visitors will hope that their experienced players take a cue from 21-year-old Curtis Campher, who has been in excellent form.
The youngster has scored half centuries in his first two innings’ in international cricket and could be in for a promotion in the batting order as skipper Andy Balbirnie hinted.
William Porterfield, the former Ireland captain, could be in line for a recall given their struggles against the new ball in the first two games of the series.
England bowler Reece Topley will miss the final ODI with a left groin strain. The injury is only a minor one and Topley is expected to be fit soon. Tom Curran is set to be the likely replacement.
Possible Playing XIs
With runs at the top of the order a problem, the experienced Will Porterfield might get a look in as might George Dockrell's left-arm bowling at the expense of Simi Singh's offbreaks.
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), James Vince, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Tom Banton, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, David Willey, Saqib Mahmood
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany/Will Porterfield, Andy Balbirnie (capt), Harry Tector, Kevin O'Brien, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Simi Singh/George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Josh Little
