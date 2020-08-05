England vs Ireland 2020: Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling Advance After Centuries in Final ODI
Ireland batsmen Andy Balbirnie and Paul Stirling have advanced in the ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings after figuring in a record 214-run partnership that helped win the final match of their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League series against England in Southampton on Tuesday.
