Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 05 - 09 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan *

139/2 (49.0)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Manchester

05 Aug, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

England vs Ireland 2020: Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling Advance After Centuries in Final ODI

Ireland batsmen Andy Balbirnie and Paul Stirling have advanced in the ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings after figuring in a record 214-run partnership that helped win the final match of their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League series against England in Southampton on Tuesday.

Cricketnext Staff |August 5, 2020, 4:36 PM IST
England vs Ireland 2020: Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling Advance After Centuries in Final ODI

Captain Andrew Balbirnie’s 113 in the final match against England helped him move up four places to 42nd in the ICC Men's ODI Rankings for batsmen, while his deputy Paul Stirling’s 142 lifted him one slot to 26th.

Ireland batsmen Andy Balbirnie and Paul Stirling have advanced in the ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings after figuring in a record 214-run partnership that helped win the final match of their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League series against England in Southampton on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Eoin Morgan Breaks MS Dhoni's T20 Record During Loss to Ireland in Final ODI

Captain Balbirnie’s innings of 113 in the final match and an aggregate of 131 runs helped him move up four places to 42nd position while his deputy Stirling’s score of 142 and a total of 156 runs lifted him one slot to 26th in the list led by India skipper Virat Kohli.

Rookie Curtis Campher’s impressive first series, which saw him score half-centuries both times he batted, has helped him make a noteworthy entry into the batsmen’s list in 191st position, and the Ireland bowlers too registered upward movement in the latest rankings update.

ALSO READ: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie Strike Hundreds as Ireland Stun England in Final ODI

Fast bowler Craig Young’s six wickets in the series have lifted him 40 places to a career-best 89th position while Mark Adair (up six places to 138th) and Joshua Little (up 38 places to 146th) are the others to move up after the series, which ended 2-1 in England’s favour.

England captain Eoin Morgan, another centurion from Tuesday’s match, has gained one place and is 22nd while Jonny Bairstow has moved up a slot to 13th position, thanks to his knock of 82 in the second match. Sam Billings has re-entered the rankings at 146nd position after aggregating 132 runs.

ALSO READ: Eoin Morgan Lauds 'Dangerous' Paul Stirling after Ireland Upset England

Among their bowlers, leg-spinner Adil Rashid has advanced from 29th to 25th with five wickets in the series, while left-arm fast bowler David Willey’s eight wickets, including a haul of five for 30 in the opening match, not only won him the player of the series award but has also lifted him six places to 51st position.

England’s series win got them 20 points in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, which sees 13 teams vie for direct qualifying places in the next ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India in 2023. Ireland are on 10 points.

India and seven other teams will make it directly from the league with the remaining two getting a second chance through a Qualifier. More about the Super League is available here.

Andy Balbirniedavid willeyEngland vs IrelandEngland vs Ireland 2020eoin morganJonny baristwPaul Stirling

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3760 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more