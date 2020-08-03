England vs Ireland, 3rd ODI: Weather Forecast & Pitch Report for Eng vs IRE Match at Rose Bowl, Southampton

England vs Ireland 2020 3rd ODI, Rose Bowl, Southampton Pitch Report and Weather Report: Much along expected lines the ODI World Champions began their Super League campaign with two emphatic wins against Ireland, first by 6 wickets and then by 4 wickets, at Southampton to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Ireland however will want to end the series on a high and will be looking for a consolation win at the Rose Bowl on Tuesday. As they head into the third and final game of the series, the visitors will hope that their experienced players take a cue from 21-year-old Curtis Campher, who has been in excellent form.
The youngster has scored half centuries in his first two innings’ in international cricket and could be in for a promotion in the batting order as skipper Andy Balbirnie hinted. William Porterfield, the former Ireland captain, could be in line for a recall given their struggles against the new ball in the first two games of the series. Ireland's bowling, though, has been impressive and it is unlikely that they will change anything in that department given how they put England under pressure in the 213-run in the second ODI.
Eoin Morgan and England however, might give Liam Livingstone, who replaced the injured Joe Denly, a look in. Tom Curran could also return to the side in place of Saqib Mahmood as England look to rotate their seam bowlers. Liam Dawson is another Englishman yet to feature in the series who may be given an opportunity to impress in the finale. While Ireland will focus on their senior batsmen stepping up, Morgan will warn his side against complacency and will expect them to be ruthless, especially after the lower middle order was needed to bail out the side in the second ODI.
England vs Ireland 2020, 3rd ODI weather report
England vs Ireland 2020, 3rd ODI pitch report
In the previous two ODIs between these two sides, the Aegas Bowl in Southampton had something in it for the fast bowlers early on but generally became a lot easier to bat on as the day went by.
English pitches are usually batter-friendly for white-ball matches so expect a high-scoring affair if England get to bat first.
England vs Ireland 2020, 3rd ODI Live Streaming/Telecast Details
WHAT: England vs Ireland, 3rd ODI
WHEN: 630 pm IST, August 4
WHERE: Rose Bowl, Southampton
TELECAST: Sony Network
LIVE STREAMING: SonyLIV App
FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE HERE
Squads:
England squad: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, James Vince, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Joe Denly, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley, David Willey
Ireland Squad: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, William Porterfield, Harry Tector, Kevin O Brien, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Boyd Rankin
England vs Ireland, 3rd ODI: Weather Forecast & Pitch Report for Eng vs IRE Match at Rose Bowl, Southampton
England vs Ireland 2020 3rd ODI, Rose Bowl, Southampton Pitch Report and Weather Report: get pitch and weather details ahead of the final ENG v IRE match.
