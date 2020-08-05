England vs Ireland Highlights, World Cup Super League Third ODI at Southampton

A night to remember for Ireland! Short ball on middle, Kevin O'Brien pulls it to deep square leg for a single. Absolute brilliant performance from Ireland. They have beaten England for the first time since the 2011 World Cup. IRELAND WIN BY 7 WICKETS.
Jubilation scenes in the Ireland camp! What a humongous effort from them! Take a bow Stirling, take a bow Balbirnie, take a bow the whole Ireland side. Not many, to be honest, none of us gave them a chance when they came out to bat. 329 was always going to be a stiff chase especially for a side who has been batting poorly in the last two games but they have done it quite easily.
Preview: Much along expected lines the ODI World Champions began their Super League campaign with two emphatic wins against Ireland, first by 6 wickets and then by 4 wickets, at Southampton to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Ireland however will want to end the series on a high and will be looking for a consolation win at the Rose Bowl on Tuesday. As they head into the third and final game of the series, the visitors will hope that their experienced players take a cue from 21-year-old Curtis Campher, who has been in excellent form.
The youngster has scored half centuries in his first two innings’ in international cricket and could be in for a promotion in the batting order as skipper Andy Balbirnie hinted.
William Porterfield, the former Ireland captain, could be in line for a recall given their struggles against the new ball in the first two games of the series.
Ireland's bowling, though, has been impressive and it is unlikely that they will change anything in that department given how they put England under pressure in the 213-run in the second ODI.
Eoin Morgan and England however, might give Liam Livingstone, who replaced the injured Joe Denly, a look in. Tom Curran could also return to the side in place of Saqib Mahmood as England look to rotate their seam bowlers. Liam Dawson is another Englishman yet to feature in the series who may be given an opportunity to impress in the finale.
While Ireland will focus on their senior batsmen stepping up, Morgan will warn his side against complacency and will expect them to be ruthless, especially after the lower middle order was needed to bail out the side in the second ODI.
England Team news:
England bowler Reece Topley will miss the final ODI with a left groin strain. The injury is only a minor one and Topley is expected to be fit soon. Tom Curran is set to be the likely replacement.
Possible Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), James Vince, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Tom Banton, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, David Willey, Saqib Mahmood
Ireland Team news:
With runs at the top of the order a problem, the experienced Will Porterfield might get a look in as might George Dockrell's left-arm bowling at the expense of Simi Singh's offbreaks.
Possble Playing XI: Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany/Will Porterfield, Andy Balbirnie (capt), Harry Tector, Kevin O'Brien, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Simi Singh/George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Josh Little
Captain's Quotes
Andrew Balbirnie, Ireland captain: "It’s tricky, for the second time in a row we haven’t given them a total to bowl against. I don’t think we’ve played the greatest shots in the world, particularly myself. I can’t really put my finger on it, whether it’s rustiness or time in the middle, but Curtis doesn’t seem to be struggling so maybe it’s worth having a chat to him over the next couple of days."
Eoin Morgan, England captain: "I was going to bat at no.4 and then we changed it. I am more than happy to give guys opportunities. It's difficult with two bubbles, obviously, Test match is a priority. We are trying to fit the best XI in the white-ball format."
Squads:
England squad: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, James Vince, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Joe Denly, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley, David Willey
Ireland Squad: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, William Porterfield, Harry Tector, Kevin O Brien, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Boyd Rankin
