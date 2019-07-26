Ireland Suffer Humiliating Loss After Getting Bundled Out For 38

Chris Woakes' six-wicket haul demolished Ireland's hopes of an upset win as England took the one-off Test at Lord's by 143 runs bowling Ireland out for just 38 in the fourth innings.
Woakes finished with 6 for 17 while Stuart Broad got 4 for 19, as England skittled out Ireland in just 15.4 overs defending 182. It was the seventh lowest Test score ever.
Only one Ireland batsman - James McCollum (11) - got to double digits.
After a rain delay, Ireland started the day on a perfect note when Stuart Thompson bowled Olly Stone with the first ball of the day to wrap up England's innings. Ireland needed a seemingly gettable 182 for their maiden Test victory, but things went downhill quickly.
It took only four overs for England to begin Ireland's slide when Woakes got captain William Porterfield's outside edge for Jonny Bairstow to take a sharp catch behind the stumps. Three overs later, Broad got Andy Balbirnie to nick to slip.
Ireland then fell like a pack of cards as Woakes and Broad ran riot. Woakes' two wickets in the tenth over reduced Ireland to 24 for 5, Broad got Kevin O'Brien in the next to make it 24 for 6.
The lowest ever Test score of 26 was in danger, but Ireland crossed that when Mark Adair hit Broad for a six. Broad had him the very next ball, bowled with an inswinger. The tail couldn't do much either, and Woakes fittingly finished proceedings bowling Tim Murtagh for 2.
Despite the way it ended, Ireland still had plenty of moments in the match, most notably in the first innings when Murtagh's five-wicket haul bowled England out for just 85.
