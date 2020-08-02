Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202018:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

05 Aug, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

England vs Ireland: Jonny Bairstow & David Willey Efforts Take Hosts to Series Victory

Opener Jonny Bairstow smashed 82 off 41 balls as England beat Ireland by four wickets in the second One Day International to take an unassailable 2-0 series lead on Saturday.

Associated Press |August 2, 2020, 8:38 AM IST
England vs Ireland: Jonny Bairstow & David Willey Efforts Take Hosts to Series Victory

Opener Jonny Bairstow smashed 82 off 41 balls as England beat Ireland by four wickets in the second One Day International to take an unassailable 2-0 series lead on Saturday.

England overcame a middle-order wobble to finish on 216-6 in 32.3 overs in reply to Ireland's 212-9 at the Rose Bowl.

After Adil Rashid had taken 3-34 to reach 150 ODI wickets, Bairstow equalled the record for the fastest 50 in this format by an Englishman off 21 balls.

Bairstow, Eoin Morgan and Moeen Ali were dismissed as England lurched from 131-3 to 137-6 before an unbroken 79-run stand between Sam Billings and David Willey helped the hosts to their target with more than 17 overs to spare.

ALSO READ | England vs Ireland Highlights, World Cup Super League Second ODI: As it Happened

The pair had been the standout performers in Thursday’s opener and came to the rescue here, Billings finishing on 46 not out while Willey followed up his 2-48 with an unbeaten 47 in the evening sunshine.

Earlier, Ireland overcame another poor start after winning the toss and being reduced to 91-6 before Curtis Campher led the recovery. Campher, in only his second ODI, scored an 87-ball 68 with eight fours before being dismissed by seamer Saqib Mahmood (2-45).

Campher shared two key partnerships late in the innings — a seventh-wicket 60-run stand with Simi Singh (25) and 56 runs for the eighth wicket with Andy McBrine (24).

Players again took a knee to support Black Lives Matter before the game.

The three-match series, which is being played with no fans present, marks the start of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

The third ODI is on Tuesday.

Curtis Campherdavid willeyEngland vs Ireland 2020jonny bairtsow

Upcoming Matches

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 05 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3760 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more