England vs Ireland Live Score, World Cup Super League First ODI at Southampton: England Win by 6 Wickets
Defending champions of the World Cup, England aren't at full strength. They have rested Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer from the 14-man squad as they have just completed their Test series against West Indies. While they earn a well deserved break, the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali and Eoin Morgan will be itching to have a go.
Ireland vs England (ODI)
CONCLUDED
ENG vs IRE Cricket Scorecard (ODI)
1st ODI ODI, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 30 July, 2020
Ireland
172/10
(44.4) RR 3.85
England
174/4
(27.5) RR 6.25
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 05 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
