England vs Ireland Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch T20 World Cup match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

England got off to a flying start after they managed to record a convincing five-wicket win against Afghanistan in their opening T20 World Cup fixture. Sam Curran picked up five wickets in the game to clinch a much-needed win for England. The Jos Buttler-led side will now be aiming to carry forward the momentum when they will be facing Ireland on Wednesday. The match between England and Ireland will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

In contrast, Ireland, who qualified after playing the preliminary round, had to suffer a humiliating nine-wicket defeat against Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka, in their opening Super 12 fixture.

Batting first, the Andy Balbirnie-led side could only manage to reach 128 runs. Sri Lanka, in reply, comfortably reached the target with five overs to spare.

At the Super 12 stage, England and Ireland have been placed in Group 1 along with defending champions Australia, Afghanistan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka.

Ahead of Wednesday’s T20 World Cup match between England and Ireland, here is all you need to know:

What date T20 World Cup match between England and Ireland will be played?

The T20 World Cup match between England and Ireland will take place on October 26, Wednesday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match England vs Ireland be played?

The T20 World Cup match between England and Ireland will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

What time will the T20 World Cup match England vs Ireland begin?

The T20 World Cup match between England and Ireland will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs Ireland T20 World Cup match?

England vs Ireland T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England vs Ireland T20 World Cup match?

England vs Ireland T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

England vs Ireland Possible Starting XI:

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler (c and wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Ireland Predicted Starting Line-up: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little

