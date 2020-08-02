Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202018:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

05 Aug, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

England vs Ireland: Test Recall, 2023 World Cup on Jonny Bairstow's Mind

Jonny Bairstow is keen to return to England's test squad and also wants to help the team retain their 50overs World Cup title in 2023, the 30yearold has said.

Reuters |August 2, 2020, 11:43 AM IST
England vs Ireland: Test Recall, 2023 World Cup on Jonny Bairstow's Mind

Jonny Bairstow is keen to return to England’s test squad and also wants to help the team retain their 50-overs World Cup title in 2023, the 30-year-old has said.

Bairstow played the last of his 70 tests in South Africa in December and was left out of last month’s home series against West Indies as well as the first test against Pakistan, beginning on Wednesday.

A test recall “is my burning ambition, but the only way I’m going to do that is to score runs, starting in this ODI series,” he told Sky Sports after his quick-fire 82 secured England’s four-wicket victory in the second One Day International against Ireland on Saturday in Southampton, England.

“I’m hopefully going back to Yorkshire to play two four-day games in between this and the T20s. So yeah, the journey to hopefully get back into contention for that starts here.”

An important cog in England’s limited-overs squads, he reached his 50 against Ireland in just 21 deliveries – the matching the fastest by an Englishman in one-day cricket.

Bairstow reached the 3,000-run milestone in one-day cricket on Saturday and has now set his sights on helping England retain the World Cup he and his teammates won on home soil last year.

“We try and reach 4,000, we try and reach even more than that, as long as you’re contributing to the team and playing the way we have been over the last few years.

“We’re striving to keep pushing those boundaries forward to 2023. That’s my next bit – I want to be there in 2023 and really pushing and see if we can retain it.”

2023 world cupEngland vs Ireland 2020Jonny Bairstow

Upcoming Matches

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 05 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3760 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more