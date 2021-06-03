England vs New Zealand 2021: After Sourav Ganguly, Devon Conway Goes Past Legendary Ranjitsinhji

New Zealand’s Devon Conway, who surpassed Sourav Ganguly in terms of highest score on debut, has now overtaken Maharaja Ranjitsinhji in the same list. Conway reached 150 and was unbeaten at 179 when the Lunch was taken on Day 2 of the first Test match against England at Lord’s. But with that, he also went past several greats of the game which included former England cricketers Maharaja Ranjitsinhji and WG Grace. The Maharaja had kept the record of having the highest score as debutante in England for 125 years as he accounted for 156 against Australia in 1896 at Manchester. Grace also had 150 on debut against same opposition back in 1880.

England fast bowler Mark Wood rocked New Zealand with a three-wicket burst as the hosts fought back on the second day of the first Test at Lord’s on Thursday. New Zealand lost four wickets for just six runs as they slumped from 288-3 to 294-7.

At lunch on the second day, they were 314-7, with Test debutant Devon Conway extending his overnight hundred to 179 not out.Wood, the quickest member of England’s four-man pace attack, had interval figures of 3-64 in 25 overs having bowled 18 wicketless overs on Wednesday’s first day of this two-match series.

South Africa-born Conway shared a fourth-wicket stand of 174 with Henry Nicholls before his fellow left-hander holed out off Wood for 61 to spark the collapse. New Zealand, who face India in the inaugural World Test Championship final at Southampton later this month, resumed on 246-3.

Conway was 136 not out, already the highest score by anyone making their career Test debut at Lord’s, surpassing Sourav Ganguly’s 131 for India in 1996. Conway carried on from where he left off by cover-driving England great JamesAnderson for four.

And Nicholls, 46 not out overnight, completed a fifty by on-driving Stuart Broad, second only to Anderson in England’s all-time list of leading Test wicket-takers, for his fourth boundary in 158 balls.

(With AFP Inputs)

