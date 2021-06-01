England vs New Zealand 2021: England's Domination, NZ's Recent Resurgence & Astle's Double Hundred - 10 Numbers From The Rivalry

England will clash with New Zealand in a two-Test series at Lord’s from the 2nd of June to kick off a long summer. The hosts have traditionally dominated New Zealand but have lost two of the last three series played between the two nations.

There have been some memorable performances in England-New Zealand encounters over the years. We look at 10 interesting numbers from the contest.

23:5 – The Ratio of England’s Series’ Wins To New Zealand’s Series’ Wins in Test Cricket

England have dominated New Zealand in Test cricket, having won as many as 23 of the 37 series between the two nations. New Zealand have won a mere 5 while 9 have been drawn. Such was England’s hold over New Zealand in the format that they did not lose a series to New Zealand for the first 54 years of their rivalry (from 1930 to 1984).

In the light of the above, New Zealand’s two successive series wins against England at home (in 2018 and 2019-20) assumes massive significance. New Zealand also drew the two-match series at 1-1 the last time they toured England in 2015.

In terms of number of matches, England have won 48 and lost just 11 against New Zealand.

112.77: The Batting Average of The Great Wally Hammond Against New Zealand

The great Wally Hammond scored 1015 runs in just 9 Tests against New Zealand at a stunning average of 112.77 which included 4 hundreds. His efforts included a magnificent triple hundred (336 not out) in Auckland in 1933 and a double hundred (227) in the previous Test at Christchurch. Hammond’s 533 runs in the two-match series also remains the highest aggregate in a single England-New Zealand series.

55.57: The Highest Batting Average of a New Zealand Batsman in contests against England

Interestingly, it is New Zealand’s wicket–keeper batsman, BJ Watling who has the best Test record (in terms of averages; min runs 700) against England. Watling has an aggregate of 778 runs in 10 Tests (15 innings) against England at an average of 55.57 which includes two hundreds and five fifties. He produced a Player of the Match performance (120 off 163 balls in the second innings) in New Zealand’s win at Leeds on their last tour of England in 2015. He was also the Player of the Match in Mount Maunganui in 2019 when coming out to bat at 127 for 4 in the first innings he piled on 205 to take New Zealand past 600 which ultimately resulted in an innings victory for the home team.

Incidentally, Watling would be retiring after the WTC Final against India in Southampton.

92: The Fastest Hundred In an England-New Zealand Encounter

After scoring 92 off 94 deliveries in the first innings, Stokes hammered 101 off just 92 deliveries in the second against New Zealand at Lord’s in 2015. His century (of 92 balls) remains the fastest hundred recorded in an innings in an England-New Zealand Test.

39: Number of Deliveries Taken By Nathan Astle To Race From 100 to 200 At Christchurch

Nathan Astle produced the innings of a lifetime and gave England a massive scare chasing 550 in the series opener at Christchurch in 2002. Astle came out to bat at 119 for 3 and blasted 222 off just 168 balls – including 28 fours and 11 sixes against the likes of Caddick, Hoggard, Flintoff and the current ECB Director of Cricket, Ashley Giles. His second hundred took a record 39 balls. It was carnage in Christchurch!

Astle’s Strike Rate of 132.14 remains the highest strike rate for a 200-plus score in Test cricket history

19: Number of Wickets Taken By Richard Hadlee in the 1986 Series Win

The great all-rounder Richard Hadlee bagged 19 wickets in three Tests at an average of 20.52 and strike rate of 48.5 including two five-wicket hauls and one ten-for in New Zealand’s first historic Test series win in England. Since then they have won in the Old Blighty on just one more occasion – in 1999.

19 & 17: Number of Wickets Taken By Chris Cairns and Dion Nash in the 1999 Series Win

It was an all-rounder again along with a fast bowler who led New Zealand to a famous 2-1 win in England in 1999. Chris Cairns bagged 19 wickets in 4 Tests at a strike rate of 43.8 while Nash returned with 17 in as many matches to take their side to a remarkable win.

Cairns produced a scintillating performance in the series finale at The Oval in London where he ran through the England middle and lower order picking 5 wickets in the first innings before coming out to bat at 39 for 6 in the second innings and counter-attacking with a brilliant 80 off 93 deliveries. New Zealand posted 162 setting the hosts a target of 246. Nash and co. skittled England for 162.

41.7: The Bowling Strike Rate of the Great Bob Willis Against New Zealand At Home

Bob Willis, who would have turned 72 on this day, picked 32 wickets in 7 matches against New Zealand at home. His strike rate of 41.7 is the best for a pacer in England-New Zealand contests in England.

2: Number of Hat-Tricks in England-New Zealand contests in Test cricket

Right-arm medium fast, Maurice Allom of England picked a hat-trick against New Zealand in Christchurch in 1930 while Ryan Sidebottom more recently in 2008 in Hamilton saw the back of Stephen Fleming, Mathew Sinclair and Jacob Oram in a split hat-trick.

66: Stuart Broad is the Highest Wicket-Taker In England-New Zealand Contests Amongst Current Bowlers

Stuart Broad has picked 66 wickets in 16 Tests at an average of 27.18 and strike rate of 51.5 against New Zealand. These include 4 five-wicket hauls.

Richard Hadlee with 97 dismissals in 21 matches is the overall leading wicket-taker in England-New Zealand encounters.

