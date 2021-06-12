England vs New Zealand 2021: English Fans Return to Edgbaston With Ruckus & Rowdyism

England fans were back at the stadium to watch live cricket after a gap of more than a year and some of them just couldn’t hold back their rowdyism and went on a rampage at the Edgbaston where England are taking on New Zealand in the second Test match. A crowd of 18,000 people were allowed inside the stadium in the first two days and they were vociferous to say the least. But all was not so good as it seems. A report the Daily Telegraph claims that some of the spectators got so worked up with their beers that they created ruckus within the premises, injuring stewards.

ALSO READ - Hardik Pandya Makes Big Revelation, Says Will be Bowling in All Matches of T20 World Cup

“Two of us have been injured already today,” said one steward, who was assigned to oversee the spectators in the infamous Eric Hollies stand. “I almost broke my thumb with one of those beer snakes while my colleague had his shoulder done in ejecting a drunk member of the public,” he said as quoted by the Telegraph.

“The rest of the ground is great but this bit isn’t. [The fans] are too drunk and there’s too many of them. And there aren’t enough police. [The fans] are out of control,” he added.

ALSO READ - I Don’t Talk Much With MS Dhoni, He Knows I’m a Quiet and Shy Guy: Ruturaj Gaikwad

The situation didn’t become so intense at Lord’s as only a crowd of 25 percent was let in, but crowd capacity here at Edgbaston was 50 percent. Also, most of them were above 16. They were served alcohol which probably went to their heads. New Zealand are in a position of dominance at Edgbaston as they were 230/3 when the Stumps were called on Day 2.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here