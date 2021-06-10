England vs New Zealand 2021: Hosts Spotted Wearing 'Anti-Discrimination T Shirts'

Maintaining their stand on discrimination, England cricket continued to support ‘equality for all’ agenda as they wore ‘anti-discrimination’ T-shirts before start of play at Edgbaston. The hosts had a ‘moment of unity’ gesture in place ahead of the series opener as a mark of tribute to the global movement known as ‘Black Lives Matter.’ Nonetheless, Ollie Robinson’s eight-year-old tweet only overshadowed the initiative taken by the hosts. But, skipper Joe Root had earlier confirmed that they are not backing down despite what happened in last one week.

“Yes, we will," he said during his press conference on Wednesday. “We have committed to making a positive change in our sport. That doesn’t change just because of what’s happened. We have to face up to things."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday backed his culture and sports secretary, who said that the ECB had gone “over the top" in suspending the 27-year-old Robinson.

“It’s been an uncomfortable week for everyone," said Root.

“We want to try and make positive change in our sport. We want to make it a better place. Of course there have been some uncomfortable things come to light over the past week and we have to own that and accept that."As a team we will continue to talk about it because it’s important but as professionals we know we have a job to do this week."

Meanwhile England pacer James Anderson became the most-capped English Test match cricketer as he was included in the playing eleven for the second Test match against New Zealand at Edgbaston. Anderson will now have appeared in 162 Tests, surpassing his former captain Alastair Cook who has played one short. Earlier Anderson had said that he felt ‘he wasn’t good enough.’

