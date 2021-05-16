- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
England vs New Zealand 2021: Jofra Archer's Elbow Injury Resurfaces Ahead of Test Series
The 26-year-old fast bowler has a history of elbow injuries that saw him miss two Tests against India.
- PTI
- Updated: May 16, 2021, 1:43 PM IST
England star pacer Jofra Archer’s participation in the upcoming Test series against New Zealand was thrown into doubt after his longstanding elbow injury resurfaced during Sussex’s county championship game against Kent.
The 26-year-old fast bowler has a history of elbow injuries that saw him miss two Tests against India and the currently-suspended Indian Premier League earlier this year as well as games in South Africa at the start of 2020.
Turning out for Sussex in his first competitive game after the injury lay-off, Archer registered figures of 2 for 29 in the first innings. However, the pacer could only bowl five overs in the second essay and complained of a sore elbow.
“If you saw today he’s not going to bowl tomorrow. You’ll have to ask the ECB,” Sussex head coach Ian Salisbury told reporters on Saturday.
“Any time that Jofra can’t bowl you’re going to be frustrated as a leader, or as a team. But it happens. In sport people get injured. That’s life. That’s sport.
“He’s still willing to be out there because he wants Sussex to win. They (the ECB) had to give him permission to play this game. He’s not our player so they had to give permission,” he added.
England are scheduled to host New Zealand for a two-match Test series, starting on June 2, the squad for which is expected to be announced on Tuesday.
After the series against the Kiwis, Joe Root and his men are scheduled to host India for a five-match home Test series, beginning August 4.
