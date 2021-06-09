CRICKETNEXT

England vs New Zealand 2021: Kane Williamson Ruled Out for Second Test; Tom Latham to Lead

Williamson, who captained New Zealand in last week's drawn first Test against England at Lord's, has been managing the injury since first missing matches in March.

  • AFP
  • Updated: June 9, 2021, 6:25 PM IST

In a major blow to New Zealand, skipper Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the second and final Test match against England which is to be played in Edgbaston. This is a huge shock for the visitors who are pushing for a win and gain the momentum ahead of the WTC Final against India which will be played in Southampton on June 18.

However, the Blackcaps are confident he will be fit to lead the team in the inaugural World Test Championship final against India starting on June 18.

Williamson, who captained New Zealand in last week’s drawn first Test against England at Lord’s, has been managing the injury since first missing matches in March. The world’s top-ranked Test batsman withdrew from the second Test on Wednesday, a day before the match is due to start at Birmingham’s Edgbaston ground.

“It’s not an easy decision for Kane to have to miss a Test, but we think it’s the right one,” New Zealand coach Gary Stead said in a statement on Wednesday. “He’s had an injection in his elbow to relieve the irritation he’s been experiencing when he bats and a period of rest and rehabilitation will help maximise his recovery.”

Stead added: “The decision has been made very much with the ICC World Test Championship final at Southampton in mind and we are confident he will be ready for that match starting on June 18.” Tom Latham will captain the side in Williamson’s absence.

Will Young, who has made two first-class hundreds for English county side Durham this season, will come into the side at number three. New Zealand will also be without spinner Mitchell Santner, who was previously ruled out with a cut finger, meaning they will be making at least two changes to the team that played in the first Test.

But experienced left-arm quick Trent Boult is set to come back into the XI after missing the Lord’s match, having opted to spend time with his family following the suspension of the Indian Premier League.

(With AFP Inputs)

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 2914 121
2 New Zealand 2166 120
3 England 3493 109
4 Australia 1844 108
5 Pakistan 2247 94
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 2054 121
2 Australia 2945 118
3 India 3344 115
4 England 3100 115
5 South Africa 2137 107
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6088 277
2 India 6811 272
3 New Zealand 6048 263
4 Pakistan 7818 261
5 Australia 5930 258
FULL Ranking