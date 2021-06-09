England vs New Zealand 2021, Second Test, Edgbaston Preview: A Rare Series-Win In Sight For New Zealand As England Grapple With Racism Twitter Storm

- 3rd ODI - 07 Jun, 2021Match Ended163/10(49.2) RR 3.3
IRE
NED166/6(45.5) RR 3.62
Netherlands beat Ireland by 4 wickets
- 2nd ODI - 04 Jun, 2021Match Ended157/10(49.2) RR 3.18
NED
IRE158/2(43.0) RR 3.67
Ireland beat Netherlands by 8 wickets
- 1st Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
WI
SA
19:30 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 2nd Test - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
WI
SA
19:30 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:00 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
23:00 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
23:00 IST - Cardiff
- 1st T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
19:00 IST - Southampton
- 2nd T20I - 27 Jun, SunUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 3rd T20I - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 4th T20I - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 5th T20I - 3 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- One-off Test - 7 Jul, WedUp Next
ZIM
BAN
13:00 IST - Bulawayo
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 1st T20I - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd T20I - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST - Colombo
- 4th T20I - 15 Jul, ThuUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 1st ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ZIM
BAN
13:00 IST - Harare
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:30 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST - Colombo
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 5th T20I - 17 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd ODI - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ZIM
BAN
13:00 IST - Harare
- 3rd ODI - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST - Colombo
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd ODI - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ZIM
BAN
13:00 IST - Harare
- 1st ODI - 21 Jul, WedUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
19:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 21 Jul, WedUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST - Colombo
- 2nd ODI - 23 Jul, FriUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
19:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st T20I - 23 Jul, FriUp Next
ZIM
BAN
14:30 IST - Harare
- 2nd T20I - 23 Jul, FriUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST - Colombo
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 2nd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
ZIM
BAN
14:30 IST - Harare
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
19:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST - Colombo
- 1st T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 3rd T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
ZIM
BAN
14:30 IST - Harare
- 2nd T20I - 28 Jul, WedUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 3rd T20I - 31 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Guyana
- 4th T20I - 1 Aug, SunUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Guyana
- 5th T20I - 3 Aug, TueUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Guyana
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Kingston Jamaica
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd Test - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Kingston Jamaica
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- One-off Test - 27 Nov, SatUp Next
AUS
AFG
05:00 IST - Hobart
- 1st Test - 8 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
ENG
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 2nd Test - 16 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
ENG
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
ENG
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 4th Test - 5 Jan, WedUp Next
AUS
ENG
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 5th Test - 14 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
ENG
08:00 IST - Perth
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
03:30 IST -
- 1st ODI - 30 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
NZ
09:10 IST - Perth
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
03:30 IST -
- 2nd ODI - 2 Feb, WedUp Next
AUS
NZ
08:40 IST - Hobart
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
03:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
03:30 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
AUS
NZ
08:40 IST - Sydney
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
03:30 IST -
- One-off T20I - 8 Feb, TueUp Next
AUS
NZ
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 1st T20I - 11 Feb, FriUp Next
AUS
SL
13:30 IST - Sydney
- 2nd T20I - 13 Feb, SunUp Next
AUS
SL
13:40 IST - Brisbane
- 3rd T20I - 15 Feb, TueUp Next
AUS
SL
13:40 IST - Carrara
- 4th T20I - 18 Feb, FriUp Next
AUS
SL
13:40 IST - Adelaide
- 5th T20I - 20 Feb, SunUp Next
AUS
SL
10:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
19:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
19:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
19:30 IST -
England vs New Zealand 2021, Second Test, Edgbaston Preview: A Rare Series-Win In Sight For New Zealand As England Grapple With Racism Twitter Storm
New Zealand will have their best chance in recent years of securing a series win in England as they clash with the hosts in the second and final Test at Edgbaston starting from the 10th of June. An already depleted England squad has been hit further by a massive social media storm around racism.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: June 9, 2021, 3:47 PM IST
Edgbaston will offer New Zealand their best chance of winning a rare Test series in England as an already depleted home squad battles the social media storm surrounding historic racist and sexist tweets with the controversy having the potential to consume a large chunk of their players in the summer. After the suspension of Oliver Robinson pending investigation into his racist tweets dated back to 2012-2013, the names of several other England players have made the headlines for posting similar comments.
A win for New Zealand will not only reward them with a series win in England – their first since 1999 – but also give them momentum and confidence going into the World Test Championship Final against India which starts at Southampton from the 18th of June.
The match will provide England a chance to redeem themselves and put the events of the week behind them. It is important for them to turn up a good performance given the long summer that lies ahead.
The Racism Social Media Storm That Has Hit English Cricket & Is Threatening To Spiral Out of Control
WHAT: England vs New Zealand 2nd Test
WHEN: June 10-14, 10am GMT, 3.30pm IST
WHERE: Edgbaston, Birmingham
TELECAST: Sony Network
LIVE STREAMING: Sony Liv
England Team News
The biggest positive for England at Lord’s was the performance of their two openers – the street-fighter Rory Burns and the classic old-fashioned Dom Sibley. Both saved the match for the home team across the two innings.
Zak Crawley was dismissed for a couple of single-digit scores and may be replaced by the talented Haseeb Hameed. The rest of the batting line-up should remain the same.
England might rest Stuart Broad – he was the least impressive of the fast bowlers in London. There is a good chance that Olly Stone would replace him in the XI. The right-arm fast bowler has played two Tests for England which includes one against India in Chennai.
Bowling all-rounder Craig Overton will, in all likelihood, replace the suspended Oliver Robinson. He last played in the Ashes in September, 2019. Overton, a right-arm medium-fast bowler did not impress much in the four Tests he played for England bagging just 9 wickets.
Possible Playing XI: 1. Dom Sibley, 2. Rory Burns, 3. Haseeb Hameed, 4. Joe Root, 5. Ollie Pope, 6. Dan Lawrence, 7. James Bracey, 8. Craig Overton, 9. Mark Wood, 10. Olly Stone, 11. James Anderson
New Zealand Team News
New Zealand were in the ascendancy at Lord’s and if not for rain washing out an entire day’s play, would have been favourites to dictate the course of play and take a lead in the series. The performance of Devon Conway – who hit a double hundred on Test debut in London – was the highlight of New Zealand’s performance in the series opener.
Henry Nicholls produced a fifty in the first innings and continued to be their mainstay in the middle-order. Skipper Kane Williamson did not score many in London but the more worrying aspect for the visitors would be his elbow injury – he is likely to miss the Birmingham Test keeping in mind the final of the WTC just a few days after.
Rachin Ravindra, opening batsman who has been in terrific form with the willow and is also a useful slow left-arm orthodox bowler, may just be handed a Test cap at Edgbaston. He has batted in the middle order in first-class cricket and should easily fit into the number three position.
Trent Boult’s inclusion in the XI would be a big boost to the Kiwis. He will bring variety into the attack and will be a major threat for the English batsmen in favourable conditions in Birmingham given his ability to swing the brand new Dukes Ball. Indications by coach Gary Stead suggest that Tim Southee will be rested for the match. Matt Henry may also come in for Neil Wagner. There is also a strong chance of all-rounder Daryl Mitchell replacing the injured Mitchell Santner.
Possible Playing XI: 1. Tom Latham, 2. Devon Conway, 3. Rachin Ravindra, 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Henry Nicholls, 6. BJ Watling, 7. Colin de Grandhomme, 8. Daryl Mitchell, 9. Kyle Jamieson, 10. Trent Boult, 11. Matt Henry
Head-to- Head Record – Last 5 Matches
New Zealand 2, England 0
England last won a Test against New Zealand in 2015 – incidentally at Lord’s where Ben Stokes hammered 92 (94 balls) and 101 (92 balls) and led the way with the bat.
To watch out for:
Trent Boult will be raring to go and perform with the Dukes Ball in English conditions. A good performance in Birmingham sets him up for the WTC Final in Southampton.
England vs New Zealand 2021: Ability To Swing Both Ways At Pace Could Cause Thunder-Boult In English Conditions
Stats:
– James Anderson is just 3 wickets shy of equaling the great Anil Kumble’s tally of 619 Test wickets.
– James Anderson will break Alastair Cook’s record of maximum Test matches for England (161) if he takes the field at Edgbaston on Thursday.
Quotes
“There is an opportunity to win a Test series in England. It’s been a long time. Looking forward to the challenge. I thought the guys played tremendously well at Lord’s. The boys are gelling nicely and hopefully it will be a big week” – Trent Boult
“I thought I wasn’t good enough” – James Anderson had self-doubts after his first over in Test cricket at Lord’s against Zimbabwe
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking