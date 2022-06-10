England vs New Zealand 2022, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Score: Unchanged ENG Opt to Bowl; NZ Make Three Changes

ENG vs NZ 2022, 2nd Test, Day 1 live updates: England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand in the second Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday. The hosts lead the three-match series 1-0 and are eyeing a 2-0 lead. On the other hand, New Zealand have been hit by injuries and health issues to their players including captain Kane Williamson who is isolating after testing positive for covid-19 and in his absence Tom Latham is leading the team.

2nd Test: Live Scorecard | Live Commentary

“Generally here the wicket gets better as the game goes on. Get them in early and put some pressure on and get Jimmy and Broady going with the new ball again,” Stokes explained his decision to bowl first.

Stokes was pleased by the attitude of his players in the series opener at Lord’s . “Throughout the four days it was the attitude and commitment that everyone put in which pleased me at Lord’s. Both teams went toe to toe till the final morning when Rooty and Ben knocked the runs off. Go and be even more positive and put the pressure back on them,” he said.

Latham said he would have bowled first as well. “We were gonna have a bowl as well, a tough one a little bit of a green tinge but also looks a bit dry as well,” he said.

On Williamson, the stand-in captain said, “He is fine, disappointed for him, he was gutted to miss this Test.

He added, “We are playing four seamers. Awesome opportunity for Michael Bracewell who will play in the middle order. We have got a blueprint that works and it’s going to be an important first hour, important first session. It is about partnerships with both bat and ball. We talked about playing our brand this week and when we do that we are a good side.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here