England vs New Zealand 2022, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score: ENG vs NZ Updates From Trent Bridge

England vs New Zealand 2022, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score: England’s batting will be in focus when Ben Stokes’ men take the field against New Zealand on Sunday at Trent Bridge. After the 2-day long Kiwi run-fest, powered by Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell, the hosts now need to find ways to go past the 553-run mark.

Mitchell was one of two century-makers, along with Tom Blundell (106), for the Black Caps in their mammoth total of 553 — their highest ever in England — to help them take command at Trent Bridge. Following a superb knock, he dropped two catches at slip in England’s reply on a bittersweet Day 2 for the New Zealand batter in the second test on Saturday.

But at the close of play, it will be the potentially crucial pair of drops that gave Alex Lees and Ollie Pope reprieves which might be on the mind of Mitchell, with the English reaching stumps on 90-1 after a testing two-hour spell after tea. They trail by 463 runs.

By the time Mitchell departed as the team’s final dismissal following a tired waft behind an hour after tea, New Zealand had moved past its biggest previous test score on English soil — 551 at Lord’s in 1973.

Michael Blackwell, on his test debut, chipped in with 49 before England’s seam attack finally made inroads by taking the Black Caps’ last four wickets for 40 runs.

England leads the three-match series 1-0 after its five-wicket win at Lord’s last week, but a draw is likely the best the team can hope for at Trent Bridge.

The hosts are off to a decent start to the reply, however, with Pope on 51 and Lees on 34. Zak Crawley (4) was the only batter to fall, caught behind off Trent Boult off the 12th ball of the innings.

Crawley could easily have been followed quickly by Lees, who was on 12 when Mitchell fumbled a regulation take and put his head in his hands. The catch that could have removed Pope — for 37 — was tougher, with Mitchell diving to his left and seeing the ball strike his fingertips and deflect away to the boundary.

The England batters capitalized, with Pope passing fifty in carefree style in his knock that already contains two sixes and six fours.

(With AP Inputs)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here