England vs New Zealand 2022, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score: ENG vs NZ Updates From Trent Bridge

England vs New Zealand 2022, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score: The 2nd Test between England and New Zealand has taken an interesting turn following the hundreds of former captain Joe Root and Ollie Pope. In reply to Black Caps’ 553, Ben Stokes & Co were 473-5

England are in a position to match or pass New Zealand’s total in a Test that could be destined for a high-scoring draw with two days left. Freed of the oppressive shackles of the England captaincy after handing the role to Stokes earlier this year, Root was in vibrant mood as he unfurled his full array of strokes in his 27th Test century.

Needing only 116 balls to reach his fastest Test ton, Root has picked up where he left off at Lord’s with a second successive century.

His match-winning 115 not out led England to a thrilling five-wicket victory over the Test world champions in the opening game of the three-match series.

Bolstering his case to be regarded as England’s greatest ever batsman, Root’s fourth Test century this year took the 31-year-old into rarefied air.

He passed Pakistan’s Younis Khan and India’s Sunil Gavaskar during his innings to become the 12th highest run-scorer in Test history.

Pope’s second Test century came after he was handed a surprise promotion to number three by England captain Ben Stokes at the start of the series.

Root enjoyed a stroke of luck to reach his century with a miscued cut that flashed past his stumps before he waved his bat triumphantly.

Pope’s innings came to an end when, in the first ball after changing his damaged pads, he mistimed a pull off Boult and was caught by the diving Matt Henry.

Stokes crunched Kyle Jamieson for a six amid a flurry of boundaries before the New Zealand bowler limped off with an apparent injury to match his bruised ego.

(Inputs from AFP)

