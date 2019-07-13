starts in
England vs New Zealand | BBC's Voice of Cricket Becomes Tube Announcer for World Cup Final

July 13, 2019, 4:02 PM IST
Fans heading to the World Cup final at Lord's will be greeted by announcements at the London Underground station from BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew.

The broadcasts will be relayed to supporters at St John's Wood as they head to the match on Sunday between host nation England and New Zealand, five minutes' walk from the station.

Agnew, known as "Aggers" by fans, said: "It was great fun spending time in the control room and meeting the wonderful staff who help us travel on the Underground system day in, day out.

"I accidentally played one of my announcements out over the Tannoy, which was a bit embarrassing -- but I think I got away with it!"

The announcements include basic tips for travellers making their way to the game, including advice to those with headwear: "For some reason St John's Wood is a very windy station so hold on to your hats."

In another message, passengers are told: "To avoid being run out, please hold the handrail on the escalator."

Favourites England and beaten 2015 finalists New Zealand are both aiming to win their first World Cup.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more