England vs New Zealand: Booking Semis Spot at Home Ground a Proud Moment: Wood

Cricketnext Staff |July 4, 2019, 2:31 AM IST
Chester-le-Street: England fast bowler Mark Wood, who's wickets helped England to a first semi-final appearance in the tournament since 1992 said that helping his side reach the semi-finals at his home ground in Durham was one of the "proudest moments" of his career.

The 29-year-old Durham paceman hails from the north-eastern village of Ashington around 50km north of the Riverside, and said, "It was a pretty special day. Apart from maybe my debut, that was the proudest game I’ve had.

“Singing the national anthem with my whole family in the crowd was pretty special. The ground looked great and the result was even better.”

England thrashed the Black Caps by 119 runs after posting 305-8 batting first.

Jonny Bairstow was named man-of-the-match for his second successive hundred, but Wood also played his part, taking 3-34 and delivering a significant contribution that was something of a fluke.

When Ross Taylor struck a drive down the ground, Wood just managed to get fingertips to the ball and divert it onto the non-striker's stumps, leaving star batsman Williamson -- who had been averaging 113.50 for the tournament prior to this match -- run out for 27.

"He doesn't know how unlucky he is because I've got the smallest hands for a bloke you've ever seen," said a grinning Wood.

"I managed to just get a fingertip to it. The umpire wasn't sure if I'd tipped it, and I said 'I swear to God I did'. I knew it had flicked the end of my finger.

"He was one of the best players I've ever bowled at so to get him out any way you can is pretty important. It saved me bowling at him any more so I was pretty pleased.

"In big games, in big moments, you need those moments. I'm just pleased that in such a big game I managed to be so lucky.

“I might get a nose bleed because I’ve played that many games in a row! I’m pretty happy with my form and the way my body has held up.

“I’ve kept my spot through my form and normally I would have been rested but I have felt pretty good so there’s been no need to change.

“If the tactics need to change and I don’t play then that’s fine but Morgs [Eoin Morgan] has given me a lot of confidence and backed me all the way.”

(With AFP inputs)

2019 world cupengland vs new zealandicc world cup 2019mark woodnew zealand vs englandWoodworld cup

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
8 6 1 1 13 +0.81
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
8 3 4 1 7 -0.19
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
8 1 6 1 3 -0.33
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6257 123
2 India 6471 122
3 New Zealand 4517 113
4 Australia 5411 113
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more