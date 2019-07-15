starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

England vs New Zealand | Dejected Neesham Urges Kids 'Not to Take Up Sports'

PTI |July 15, 2019, 11:24 AM IST
England vs New Zealand | Dejected Neesham Urges Kids 'Not to Take Up Sports'

London: "Don't take up sport," New Zealand's dejected all-rounder Jimmy Neesham advised kids as he hoped to find at least a day or two in the next decade when the nerve-wracking World Cup final loss to England won't rankle him.

It was the first ever World Cup final that went till the Super Over after the two teams finished tied in regulation 50 overs on Sunday night.

However, the trophy was decided by the number of boundaries scored as both England and New Zealand ended tied in the Super Over as well. England were chasing 242 in the epic clash and had ore boundaries than New Zealand in the final count.

"Kids, don't take up sport. Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy," a disappointed Neesham, known for his witty remarks on cricket and life, tweeted.

"That hurts. Hopefully there's a day or two over the next decade where I don't think about that last half hour. Congratulations @ECB_cricket, well deserved," he added.

Neesham picked up three wickets in Sunday's game. The 28-year-old apologised to the fans for not delivering what would have been New Zealand's maiden World Cup triumph.

"Thank you to all the supporters that came out today. We could hear you the whole way. Sorry we couldn't deliver what you so badly wanted," he said.

england vs new zealandicc world cup 2019 finaljimmy neeshamlord'sOff The Field

Upcoming Matches

All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more