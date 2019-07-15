England vs New Zealand , ICC World Cup 2019 Final at Lords Highlights: England Win Super Over Despite Tie, Lift World Cup

EOIN MORGAN: I'd like to commiserate Kane and his team. The example that they lead is hugely commendable to him and his team. It was a tough wicket where everyone found it tough to score. Buttler and Stokes put together a partnership, and I thought that would take us deep, and it did. This has been a four-year- journey - and we find it hard to play on wickets like that. To get over the line today means the world to us. I was being cooled down by Plunkett, which isn't a good sign. Some of the support staff - not only the best in our team, but in the world, they really helped. Full credit to the two boys who went out for the super over, given that they were there most recently. Archer just improves every time he goes out there. Really incredible - everyone in the change room today, Willey, Billings, whoever missed out on the squad - I'd like to mention them too.
00:41 (IST)
KANE WILLIAMSON: We were thinking about the overheads. We thought runs on the board - we would have liked 10-20 more. But in a World Cup final this was a competitive total. The bowlers really put the batsmen under pressure. It had to go down to the last ball, and then the last ball of the next little match, but a great match all round. It was a shame that the ball hit Stokes' bat, but I just hope it doesn't happen in moments like that. I don't wish to nitpick, just hope it never happens in such moments ever again. The left-hand right-hand combination was useful in the superover, looking at the short boundary, but it's unfair to critique a match fought with such small margins.
00:32 (IST)
BEN STOKES: *Loud cheers!* Pretty good innit? I'm pretty lost for words. All the hardwork that's gone on in these four years, and to execute with such a good game is unthinkable. Thanks to everyone for all the support. We just kept talking during the partnership with Jos, and the run-rate wasn't getting away, and in the last over when the ball hit the bat and went for four - I apologize to Kane for that. I definitely wasn't going to bowl the last over (laughs). It's fantastic, without the lads, the family, and the support, it's just been incredible.
00:00 (IST)
ENGLAND WIN WORLD CUP: Archer starts the final over of the match. And he starts with a wide. Next ball Kiwis get three runs. On the second ball of the over Neesham slogs Archer into the stands. Neesham is turning on the heat as he gets two more runs on the next ball. Guptill comes on strike for the last ball as Kiwis need two to win. And on last ball the over Gutill is run out. England has won the 2019 World Cup.
23:44 (IST)
15 RUNS: England are batting first for the super over. Boult comes on to bowl for Kiwis while Buttler and Stoke bat for England. On first ball England collect three runs. What a high-intensity match this has been. On third ball of the over he sweeps one for a four. This is excellent batting. England end with 15 runs in one over. Kiwis need 16 to win.
23:32 (IST)
OUT: It's a super over. On the last ball of the match Wood and Stokes go for a double, but the former is run out. This is an excellent finish by both the teams.
23:29 (IST)
OUT: Boult starts the final over with two dots. On third ball of the over Stokes sweeps Boult for a big six. On the next ball Stokes runs two and a misfield gets England four more runs. What is even happening out there. And there is a run out on the next ball. England are 239/8.
23:22 (IST)
OUT: On last ball of the over, Archer goes for a big one but misses the line of the ball. He is castled on the first ball he faces. And Kiwis are right on top. England are 227/8 after 49 overs.
23:18 (IST)
OUT: Neesham has a wicket here. Plunkett goes for a big one but doesn't connect well. Boult takes a good catch on the boundary. England are now 220/7 in 48.3 overs. They need 22 from 9 balls.
23:05 (IST)
OUT: Ferguson comes for another over and Waokes skies one in the air. Latham takes an excellent catch under pressure. Kiwis are right on top here. England are 203/6.
23:04 (IST)
FOUR: Neesham starts a fresh over. Kiwis are managing to keep it tight under pressure. On the last ball of the over Stokes gets a four. The match is still hanging in balance at the moment. England are 203/5 in 46 overs.
22:57 (IST)
OUT: Ferguson has a wicket here. Buttler goes for a big one here and Southee takes an excellent catch in the deep. Buttler has gone for 59 from 60 balls and has taken his side closer to a win. England are 196/5.
22:52 (IST)
FIFTY FOR STOKES & BUTTLER: Boult comes back into the attack and Buttler slams a four that takes him to his fifty. That shot also brings up the 100-run partnership. And in the same over fifty for Stokes also comes up. England are 189/4 in 44 overs.
22:33 (IST)
FOUR: Henry comes on for another over. It's become too easy for England at the moment. The pitch has slowed down considerably and is posing no threat to these two. Buttler, on the last ball of the over scoops him for a four. England are on top here with 170/4 in 40 overs.
22:28 (IST)
FOUR: Ferguson bangs in one short and Stokes pulls him for a four. This partnership is the key for the English at the moment. They have kept run-rate in check. After 39 overs England are 162/4. They need 80 runs from 66 balls.
22:04 (IST)
FIFTY PARTNERSHIP: Matt Henry comes back into the attack. He needs to produce a wicket for his side. Bu both the batsmen deal in singles and doubles and bring up fifty partnership. It's a good over and England are 137/4 after 34 overs.
00:47 (IST)
Martin Guptill and Jimmy Neesham are making their way to the middle. What an opportunity this is for Guptill, who hasn't had a great tournament so far. Is this his moment?
23:49 (IST)
England are the front runners
Jofra Archer has never conceded 16 runs in an ODI over. #CWC19
Jofra Archer will bowl for the England team. Kiwis on the other hand don't have a lot of options to bat for the super over.
23:44 (IST)
England vs New Zealand , ICC World Cup 2019 Final at Lords Highlights: England Win Super Over Despite Tie, Lift World Cup
CONCLUDED
NZ vs ENG Cricket Scorecard (ODI)
Final ODI, Lord's, London, 14 July, 2019
New Zealand
241/8
(50.0) RR 4.82
England
241/10
(50.0) RR 4.82
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
Martin Guptill and Jimmy Neesham are making their way to the middle. What an opportunity this is for Guptill, who hasn't had a great tournament so far. Is this his moment?
