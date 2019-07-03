England vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2019 Match at Chester-le-Street Highlights: As It Happened

Trent Boult was the last to go here, wickets were shared around in totality. Wood took three at the end, and all bowlers barring Root picked up one wicket each. With that, we bring an end to proceedings here. England have qualified! One spot remains.
22:46 (IST)
OUT! And that's that! New Zealand are all-out for 186, and England have registered a comprehensive 119-run victory here. With that, they seal their spot in the semi-finals of the World Cup.
22:38 (IST)
OUT! Matt Henry is cleaned up Mark Wood. Clean bowled, Henry showed him too much of the stumps and with so much to aim at, he didn't miss. England are one wicket away from victory.
22:22 (IST)
OUT! Mitchell Santner is dismissed for 12 runs, LBW by Mark Wood. Wood is delivering exactly what he was brought into the attack for, and England aren't too far away from a win now. 166/8 now.
22:15 (IST)
OUT! Latham is gone for 57, and he's caught behind by Buttler off the bowling of Liam Plunkett. A laborious stay towards the end of his stint comes to an end. New Zealand are now 164/7.
21:56 (IST)
FOUR! A beautiful drive that, by Latham. It's the first boundary New Zealand have scored in a while, and brings some cheer among their supporters. At the end of 34 overs, the score reads 146/6.
21:25 (IST)
OUT! Ben Stokes strikes with his first ball of the spell, and the local hero has dismissed de Grandhomme! Just as the partnership was looking meaningful, Stokes has done the damage. He goes for 3, New Zealand are 128/6. Everything going wrong for the Black Caps.
21:11 (IST)
GONE! Neesham is gone for 19 as he chops the ball onto his own stumps! Just as the pair bring up the 50 run partnership, Wood does the damage. Pace was brought back into the attack, and has come through. The black caps have lost half their side. It's 123/5.
20:53 (IST)
FOUR! A great shot by Tom Latham through the mid off region. Adil Rashid is not being allowed to settle at the minute. New Zealand have reached 97/4 at the end of 22 overs.
20:50 (IST)
Another quick over bowled by Joe Root, and the score reads 87/4 at the end of the 20th over. It is par for a chase of just above 300 in this day and age of batting, and for New Zealand, the most important things is to not lose any more wickets.
20:49 (IST)
Well, nine runs came off that last over, and if there is one thing that is not dropping, it is the run-rate. 84/4 after 19 overs.
