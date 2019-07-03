England Vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2019 Match at Chester-le-Street: Win at All Costs to Secure Semis for Both Sides

Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for today's big game, a virtual quarterfinal for the two teams involved. We have hosts England battling New Zealand, where a win for the Blackcaps will see them through to the semi-finals, meanwhile England would like to win their last game and ensure that their destiny stays in their own hands. A win for them also seals a semi-final spot!
Their bowling was also bolstered by the inclusion of Liam Plunkett who picked up three crucial wickets against India and dented the backbone of the famed Indian batting line-up. It is highly unlikely they will make any change to their playing XI, given all their players are fit and raring to go. New Zealand, who are one point above England and are sitting in third place, have suffered back-to-back setbacks against Pakistan and Australia.
England, who had to face a lot of criticism from all quarters after facing back-to-back defeats against Sri Lanka and Australia, came out with their A-game against India in Birmingham to keep their semifinals hope alive. Openers Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy gave them a perfect start as they exposed the Indian bowlers, especially the spinners, and posted a mammoth 338-run target for the Men in Blue which they failed to chase down at Edgbaston. Also, with Ben Stokes having a great run in the ongoing tournament, the Three Lions will back themselves to once again put up another formidable batting display against the Black Caps.
Riding high on confidence after registering a thumping win over India, pre-tournament favourites England will look to confirm their semifinal berth in the ongoing World Cup when they take on New Zealand in their last group stage game at Riverside Cricket Ground on Wednesday. If England lose in Chester-le-Street, Pakistan could leapfrog them to enter the knockout stage with victory over Bangladesh. On the other hand, in the event of New Zealand losing on Wednesday, either of the South Asian teams -- Bangladesh and Pakistan -- can draw level with the Black Caps and fancy their chances of making it to the knockouts.
England Vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2019 Match at Chester-le-Street: Win at All Costs to Secure Semis for Both Sides
