England vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Final at Lords: ENG Battle NZ

Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for today's big game. It's time for the final, and its the hosts England who will battle New Zealand in what promises to be a mouth watering finale to what's been an exciting tournament. Lord's will be the venue for this special occassion. We will get you all the updates as they happen!
12:37 (IST)
13:57 (IST)
England captain Eoin Morgan paid tribute to former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum ahead of his side's ICC World Cup final against the Black Caps at Lord's on Sunday (July 14). Four years ago, a New Zealand side led by McCullum shot out England for just 123 in a World Cup group match and then overhauled that total in a mere 12.2 overs, leaving Morgan feeling as 'close to rock bottom as I've been'. New Zealand went on to finish runners-up to co-hosts Australia while England crashed out in the group stage.
13:50 (IST)
Semifinal vs India (July 10) Result: New Zealand won by 18 runs
The worries that arose from the hat-trick of defeats in the group stages were wiped out by what was a clinical performance that helped New Zealand overcome the mighty Indian team in the semifinal. New Zealand's innings was completed over the course of two days due to rain pushing the game into reserve day. The conditions worked in their favour as India lost K.L. Rahul, Rohit Sharma and captain Virat Kohli within the first three overs. They were eventually reduced to 92/6 in 30 overs before a stunning counter by Ravindra Jadeja brought India right back into the chase. Jadeja and M.S. Dhoni put up 116 runs for the seventh wicket. Boult dismissed Jadeja in the 48th over and Dhoni fell to a brilliant Martin Guptill run out, thus putting an end to India's fightback.
13:47 (IST)
vs Australia (June 29) Result: Australia won by 86 runs
Trent Boult got a hat-trick and wiped out the Australian lower order and New Zealand had a seemingly modest target of 244 to chase. Jason Behrendorff first dismissed the misfiring openers before Mitchell Starc tore into the rest of the batting line-up. While Pat Cummins, Steve Smith and Nathan Lyon all got a wicket each, Starc ended with five as New Zealand were blown away for 157.
vs England (July 3) Result: England won by 119 runs
It was a case of bad to worse for New Zealand. After suffering a heavy defeat at the hands of Australia, they were given an even harsher treatment by the hosts. England's top two wickets contributed 194 runs and Eoin Morgan's cameo helped push their total to 305/8. England's five-pronged pace attack, with able assistance from Adil Rashid, blew New Zealand out of the park as the Kiwis were all out for 186.
13:41 (IST)
vs West Indies (June 22) Result: New Zealand won by 5 runs
Arguably one of the matches of the tournament. New Zealand batted first and Williamson shone once again with a masterful 148. Sheldon Cottreel picked up four wickets as New Zealand ended their innings on 291/8. Shimron Hetmyer and Chris Gayle put up a 122-run stand but West Indies kept losing wickets either side of that stand. But that was until Carlos Brathwaite started leading a stunning rear guard act. The mercurial all-rounder smashed 101 off 82 balls and it looked like he had the match in his hands when West Indies needed four to win from seven balls. However, his attempt for a big finish went awry as he holed out at long on as New Zealand won the match.
vs Pakistan (June 26) Result: Pakistan won by 6 wickets
Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Amir tore through the New Zealand top order and by the time Williamson was dismissed, the Kiwis were tottering at 83/5. A 132-run stand between de Grandhomme and Neesham bailed them out and it looked like New Zealand were in with a chance when Pakistan were 110/3 in 25 overs. However, Babar Azam and Haris Sohail's 126-run stand effectively killed the game. Babar ended the match unbeaten on 101.
13:34 (IST)
vs Afghanistan (June 8) Result: New Zealand won by 7 wickets
Lockie Ferguson and Jimmy Neesham were on the Afghanistan batsmen like a rash, picking four and five wickets, respectively. Only four Afghanistan batsmen managed to get double digit scores. Williamson was unbeaten on 79 and his 89-run stand with Taylor ended any chances that the Afghan players were nursing after they got the first two wickets quickly.
vs India (June 13) Result: Match abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled
vs South Africa (June 19) Result: New Zealand won by 4 wickets
The first time New Zealand were truly tested in the tournament. The beleaguered South African side were limited 241/6 largely thanks to Ferguson's three-fer. Munro and Guptill failed to fire once again as Chris Morris ran through the Kiwi middle order. But Williamson's 57-run stand with Neesham and a 91-run partnership with Colin de Grandhomme got them close. Williamson was unbeaten on 105 as New Zealand won the match by four wickets with just three balls in hand.
13:31 (IST)
vs Sri lanka (June 1) Result: New Zealand won by 10 wickets
Although strong performances like these were common throughout the tournament for New Zealand, this was an anomaly given that their openers never fired in this manner again. Matt Henry and Trent Boult picked three wickets each to dismiss Sri Lanka for 137 before openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro chased down the total in just over 16 overs.
vs Bangladesh (June 5) Result: New Zealand won by 2 wickets
Matt Henry's four-fer helped New Zealand dismiss Bangladesh for 244 but it took a 105-run stand between skipper Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor to resurrect the run chase after the Kiwis lost their first two wickets within the first 10 overs. Williamson was eventually dismissed in the 32nd over for 40 and Taylor a few overs later for 82. But the lower order easily saw the game out.
13:26 (IST)
England captain Eoin Morgan had said that New Zealand were the best side in the group stages of the World Cup and a look through the results would tell you that he was not far from the truth. They finished fourth in the table due to a dip in form towards the end of the group stages and a washed out match, but the Kiwis were one of the dominant sides for much of this tournament. Here is a look at their journey to the final, where New Zealand will clash with hosts England at the Lord's on Sunday.
13:23 (IST)
Semifinal vs Austrlalia (July 11)
Result: England won by 8 wickets
England's rematch against Australia was in the semifinal and it couldn't be more different from their previous encounter than it was in this case. Australia batted first and Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid and Joffra Archer ensured that they were all out for 223. Roy played a blinder of an innings at the top of the order and would have made a century had it not been for an erroneous caught behind decision that went against him. His 124-run opening stand with Bairstow effectively killed the match as England reached the World Cup final for the first since 1992 by chasing down the target in 32.1 overs.
13:19 (IST)
vs India (June 30)
Result: England won by 31 runs
Jason Roy returned and England went back to winning ways. Roy and Bairstow put up an opening stand of 160 runs as the latter scored 111. Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler then pummelled the Indian bowlers towards the end of the innings as England posted 337/7. England then saw out a century by Rohit Sharma and restricted India to 306/5.
vs New Zealand (July 3)
Result: England won by 119 runs
Another sublime performance from the openers set the platform for England to beat their eventual title clash opponents by a comprehensive margin. England's top two contributed 194 runs while Morgan's cameo helped push the total to 305/8. England's five-pronged pace attack, with able assistance from Adil Rashid, then blew New Zealand out of the park as the Kiwis were all out for 186.
13:14 (IST)
vs Sri Lanka (June 21)
Result: Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
This match sparked life into the group stages and is one of the main reasons why it didn't end with a series of dead rubbers. Sri Lanka batted first and Angelo Mathews' 85 helped them reach 232/9. The mighty England batsmen were bamboozled by Lasith Malinga, who first got the wickets of Bairstow, James Vince and Morgan before snaffling Buttler later in the chase. Sri Lanka managed to defend the total quite comfortably in the end, dismissing England for 212. Suddenly the hosts' chances of making the knockouts was in jeopardy.
vs Australia (June 25)
Result: Australia won by 64 runs
Jason Roy was not available for the second match in succession and England's need for an opener of his calibre was seen once again. Australia, on the other hand, got a strong opening partnership with David Warner and skipper Aaron Finch putting up 123 runs. Finch went on to score 100 as Australia scored 285/7. Jason Behrendorff and Mitchell Starc then blew away the England top order within the first 14 overs. England were kept in the game by the tenacious Ben Stokes and it took a yorker that is a good contender for ball of the tournament from Starc to dismiss him. Starc took four wickets while Behrendorff scalped five.
13:06 (IST)
England vs West Indies (June 14)
Result: England won by 8 wickets
What was expected to be a run fest turned out to be a bit of a farce. Joffra Archer and Mark Wood took three wickets apiece as West Indies were blown away for 213. However, Roy was injured while fielding which affected England later on. Joe Root opened with Jonny Bairstow and scored an unbeaten hundred as England wrapped up the chase in 33 overs.
England vs Afghanistan (June 25)
Result: England won by 150 runs
Captain Eoin Morgan smashed a record 17 sixes as he raced to 148 off just 71 balls. Rashid Khan ended with 110/0 in 9 overs, the most expensive figures for a bowler in ODI history. The chase was a farcical one that ended with Afghanistan labouring to 247/8 in 50 overs.
13:02 (IST)
England vs Pakistan (June 3)
Result: Pakistan won by 14 runs
What was expected to a stroll in the park ended up being a sensational defeat. Pakistan batted first and got strong partnerships from their top five. They set up a total of 349. England got centuries from Joe Root and Jos Buttler but the rest hardly scored as they were eventually restricted to 334/9.
England vs Bangladesh (June 8)
Result: England won by 106 runs
Jason Roy smashed 153 off 121 balls to help England reach 386/6 in their 50 overs. It did look like they would make well over 400 when Roy was going big guns in the middle overs. Shakib Al Hasan scored 121 but Bangladesh managed to reach only 280, thus sealing the win for England.
12:55 (IST)
Well, we have some news coming in from London where there is a slight drizzle though the weather is expected to be all clear later in the day! We might possibly have a short delay in the start.
12:53 (IST)
vs South Africa (May 30)
Result: England won by 104 runs
The tournament opener was also one in which England sent a clear signal to the rest of the teams. They got partnerships all the way down the order batting first with Ben Stokes top scoring with 89. Stokes also took two wickets and a blinder of a catch on the ropes to dismiss Andile Phehlukwayo. England had made 311/8 and in response, South Africa were all out for 207.
12:48 (IST)
England came into the World Cup as outright favourites to win the title. In the years after their 2015 World Cup debacle, England's approach to ODI cricket went through a complete overhaul. Their all or nothing batting style helped them notch up four 400-plus totals and at the World Cup, their bowlers have also stepped up but they have faced some difficulty in reaching the knockout stage.
Here is a look at the hosts journey to the final, where they will take on New Zealand at the Lord's on Sunday
12:37 (IST)
England vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Final at Lords: ENG Battle NZ
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
13:57 (IST)
13:50 (IST)
13:47 (IST)
13:41 (IST)
13:34 (IST)
13:31 (IST)
13:26 (IST)
13:23 (IST)
13:19 (IST)
13:14 (IST)
13:06 (IST)
13:02 (IST)
12:55 (IST)
12:53 (IST)
12:48 (IST)
12:37 (IST)
