England Vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match at Chester-le-Street: Bairstow & Roy Start Proceedings

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Colin de Grandhomme, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult
14:38 (IST)
England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
14:35 (IST)
TOSS: England elect to bat first, New Zealand have made two changes to the squad with Tim Southee and Matt Henry back in the squad.
12:54 (IST)
Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for today's big game, a virtual quarterfinal for the two teams involved. We have hosts England battling New Zealand, where a win for the Blackcaps will see them through to the semi-finals, meanwhile England would like to win their last game and ensure that their destiny stays in their own hands. A win for them also seals a semi-final spot!
TOSS: England elect to bat first, New Zealand have made two changes to the squad with Tim Southee and Matt Henry back in the squad.
14:50 (IST)
New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson, says they wanted to bat too, the surface is expected to stay good though and he hopes they can restrict England to a low total. Informs they have two changes, Southee and Henry come in for Sodhi and Ferguson. Further adds Ferguson has been outstanding so he is a big miss, it is just a hamstring niggle so hope he gets fine soon. States Southee has always been good for them and he hopes he can make an impact.
14:43 (IST)
England skipper, Eoin Morgan, says the pitch and overhead conditions are why they want to bat first, it seems to get slower in the second half as the pitches have not been as good as they have been before. States it is a fantastic game for them, a lot is at stake, it is like a quarter final, they are trying their best and they are giving it their all. Mentions the India win was a big confidence booster and the mood in the dressing room is fine. Further adds every game they play is a chance to show how far they have come, the Kiwis are a strong side and hopefully they come out on top.
14:17 (IST)
We are just a few minutes away from the toss here, in fact less than 15 minutes away and the conditions look sunny. Looks like we should be in for a full match and in fact it will be interesting to see what team winning the toss elects to do!
14:09 (IST)
Meanwhile, some big news coming in. India middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu has announced his retirement, and will not play in IPL as well! This after he was overlooked for the World Cup squad twice.
13:59 (IST)
An attack led by left-arm quick Trent Boult, who took a hat-trick hero against Australia, and featuring the swing of Tim Southee is a testing proposition for any side and they would like to stop the attacking English batting line-up from bludgeoning. In Durham, apart from the New Zealand fans, Pakistani fans can also be expected to be present in big numbers to cheer for the Black Caps because their win could pave way for the Green Brigade to enter the semifinals.
13:43 (IST)
Some big news coming in already, this is likely to be a big blow for New Zealand.
Lockie Ferguson has a tight left hamstring and will miss today’s match against England as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/hNctdy8h1x
The Kane Williamson-led side have been ordinary in their batting in the last two games and they would desperately hope to improve on that front and make a solid comeback into the tournament. Williamson needs Martin Guptill to fire, much like he did in the 2015 edition, where he had emerged as the leading run-scorer of the tournament.
13:26 (IST)
Their bowling was also bolstered by the inclusion of Liam Plunkett who picked up three crucial wickets against India and dented the backbone of the famed Indian batting line-up. It is highly unlikely they will make any change to their playing XI, given all their players are fit and raring to go. New Zealand, who are one point above England and are sitting in third place, have suffered back-to-back setbacks against Pakistan and Australia.
13:14 (IST)
England, who had to face a lot of criticism from all quarters after facing back-to-back defeats against Sri Lanka and Australia, came out with their A-game against India in Birmingham to keep their semifinals hope alive. Openers Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy gave them a perfect start as they exposed the Indian bowlers, especially the spinners, and posted a mammoth 338-run target for the Men in Blue which they failed to chase down at Edgbaston. Also, with Ben Stokes having a great run in the ongoing tournament, the Three Lions will back themselves to once again put up another formidable batting display against the Black Caps.
13:07 (IST)
Riding high on confidence after registering a thumping win over India, pre-tournament favourites England will look to confirm their semifinal berth in the ongoing World Cup when they take on New Zealand in their last group stage game at Riverside Cricket Ground on Wednesday. If England lose in Chester-le-Street, Pakistan could leapfrog them to enter the knockout stage with victory over Bangladesh. On the other hand, in the event of New Zealand losing on Wednesday, either of the South Asian teams -- Bangladesh and Pakistan -- can draw level with the Black Caps and fancy their chances of making it to the knockouts.
12:54 (IST)
Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for today's big game, a virtual quarterfinal for the two teams involved. We have hosts England battling New Zealand, where a win for the Blackcaps will see them through to the semi-finals, meanwhile England would like to win their last game and ensure that their destiny stays in their own hands. A win for them also seals a semi-final spot!
England Vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match at Chester-le-Street: Bairstow & Roy Start Proceedings
New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson, says they wanted to bat too, the surface is expected to stay good though and he hopes they can restrict England to a low total. Informs they have two changes, Southee and Henry come in for Sodhi and Ferguson. Further adds Ferguson has been outstanding so he is a big miss, it is just a hamstring niggle so hope he gets fine soon. States Southee has always been good for them and he hopes he can make an impact.
England skipper, Eoin Morgan, says the pitch and overhead conditions are why they want to bat first, it seems to get slower in the second half as the pitches have not been as good as they have been before. States it is a fantastic game for them, a lot is at stake, it is like a quarter final, they are trying their best and they are giving it their all. Mentions the India win was a big confidence booster and the mood in the dressing room is fine. Further adds every game they play is a chance to show how far they have come, the Kiwis are a strong side and hopefully they come out on top.
14:17 (IST)
We are just a few minutes away from the toss here, in fact less than 15 minutes away and the conditions look sunny. Looks like we should be in for a full match and in fact it will be interesting to see what team winning the toss elects to do!
14:09 (IST)
Meanwhile, some big news coming in. India middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu has announced his retirement, and will not play in IPL as well! This after he was overlooked for the World Cup squad twice.
13:59 (IST)
An attack led by left-arm quick Trent Boult, who took a hat-trick hero against Australia, and featuring the swing of Tim Southee is a testing proposition for any side and they would like to stop the attacking English batting line-up from bludgeoning. In Durham, apart from the New Zealand fans, Pakistani fans can also be expected to be present in big numbers to cheer for the Black Caps because their win could pave way for the Green Brigade to enter the semifinals.
13:43 (IST)Some big news coming in already, this is likely to be a big blow for New Zealand.
13:37 (IST)
The Kane Williamson-led side have been ordinary in their batting in the last two games and they would desperately hope to improve on that front and make a solid comeback into the tournament. Williamson needs Martin Guptill to fire, much like he did in the 2015 edition, where he had emerged as the leading run-scorer of the tournament.
13:26 (IST)
Their bowling was also bolstered by the inclusion of Liam Plunkett who picked up three crucial wickets against India and dented the backbone of the famed Indian batting line-up. It is highly unlikely they will make any change to their playing XI, given all their players are fit and raring to go. New Zealand, who are one point above England and are sitting in third place, have suffered back-to-back setbacks against Pakistan and Australia.
13:14 (IST)
England, who had to face a lot of criticism from all quarters after facing back-to-back defeats against Sri Lanka and Australia, came out with their A-game against India in Birmingham to keep their semifinals hope alive. Openers Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy gave them a perfect start as they exposed the Indian bowlers, especially the spinners, and posted a mammoth 338-run target for the Men in Blue which they failed to chase down at Edgbaston. Also, with Ben Stokes having a great run in the ongoing tournament, the Three Lions will back themselves to once again put up another formidable batting display against the Black Caps.
13:07 (IST)
Riding high on confidence after registering a thumping win over India, pre-tournament favourites England will look to confirm their semifinal berth in the ongoing World Cup when they take on New Zealand in their last group stage game at Riverside Cricket Ground on Wednesday. If England lose in Chester-le-Street, Pakistan could leapfrog them to enter the knockout stage with victory over Bangladesh. On the other hand, in the event of New Zealand losing on Wednesday, either of the South Asian teams -- Bangladesh and Pakistan -- can draw level with the Black Caps and fancy their chances of making it to the knockouts.
