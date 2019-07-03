England Vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match at Chester-le-Street: Bairstow & Roy Start Proceedings

England Vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 ODI Match at Chester-le-Street Latest Updates: The Kane Williamson-led side have been ordinary in their batting in the last two games and they would desperately hope to improve on that front and make a solid comeback into the tournament. Williamson needs Martin Guptill to fire, much like he did in the 2015 edition, where he had emerged as the leading run-scorer of the tournament.

England Vs New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2019 on July 3 (Wednesday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and Live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played at Birmingham and will begin at 1500 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog. (ENG vs NZ).

PREVIEW: England and New Zealand have taken different routes to this point but both of them have the same goal — win the ICC World Cup match on Wednesday (July 3) at Chester-le-Street in Durham and confirm a place for the semifinal stage.

While the Kiwis are one point ahead of the hosts — thanks to their washed-out match against India — a loss doesn’t mean curtains for them but a defeat for the Englishmen might mean Pakistan or Bangladesh can still sneak past them into the last four stage.

England were the No. 1-ranked ODI side coming into the World Cup and favourites to win the title at home but defeats to Pakistan, Australia and Sri Lanka meant they were pushed to the brink. But a win over unbeaten Indian side in their last game on Sunday was a huge confidence boost to Eoin Morgan’s side, giving them the belief that they can still reach the semifinals.

The Black Caps, who were on a high in the first-half of the tournament, have run into some rough weather in their last couple of games. Defeats to Pakistan and Australia have left Kane Williamson’s side vulnerable in the business end of the World Cup.

The Riverside stadium in Durham witnessed a high-scoring clash between Sri Lanka and West Indies on Monday, with the latter almost chasing down 338 to win. England will love such conditions as they have done well in batsmen-friendly conditions since the 2015 World Cup in ODI cricket.

The hosts will bank once again on the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root and the in-form Ben Stokes. Jos Buttler has had a couple of modest encounters but England will need him on top form should they make the last four stage.

Their pace bowling attack featuring Jofra Archer and Mark Wood is probably at par with New Zealand’s attack led by Trent Boult and Lockie Fergusson. One area that the hosts could exploit is New Zealand’s struggling openers Martin Guptill and Henry Nichols.

With both sides gunning for big wins, England and New Zealand will definitely look to provide a thrilling encounter.

Last Five ODIs

England: WWLLW

The hosts have had a rollercoaster ride in the World Cup so far. Comfortable wins over West Indies and Afghanistan was followed by stunning reverses against Sri Lanka and Australia. They have managed to partially resurrect their campaign with a 31-run win over India but face New Zealand in another do-or-die clash.

New Zealand: NRWWLL

After going unbeaten in the first half of the tournament, the Black Caps have now suffered successive reverses against Pakistan by six wickets and against Australia by 86 runs. They only managed to squeeze past West Indies by five runs in the game before that.

Players to Watch Out for

England: Ben Stokes: The all-rounder has been in wonderful touch especially with the willow. Three successive fifties, 370 runs at an average of 61.66 at a strike-rate of 98.93, make him one of the dangerous prospects for New Zealand. With Buttler struggling for form after his century against Pakistan, Stokes has played the role of the finishers perfectly.

New Zealand: Trent Boult: A hat-trick against the Australians was not enough to lift the Kiwis but the left-arm seamer has picked up 13 wickets in seven games so far and is the second highest wicket-taker for his side. The Kiwis will count on him to provide a few early breakthroughs against England.

Team News/ Availability

England: Opener Roy and Archer both look fit enough to turn out against New Zealand and Morgan should have a full squad to pick his final XI from.

New Zealand: Their opening combination remains a worry with Nichols also failing after Colin Munro was replaced due to poor form. Williamson may stick with Ish Sodhi to give more variety to his attack.

Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), Tom Blundell (wk), Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Ish Sodhi, Henry Nicholls, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Jimmy Neesham