England vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch T20 World Cup match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

New Zealand will aim for a victory against England to seal their spot in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup. The Super 12 encounter between England and New Zealand will be played at the Brisbane Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

The Kane Williamson-led side kicked off their T20 World Cup campaign with a convincing 89-run win over defending champions Australia. Their next match against Afghanistan in Melbourne was washed out. In their third match, New Zealand got the better of Asia Cup winners Sri Lanka by 65 runs.

With two wins from three matches, the Kiwis currently occupy the top spot in Group 1.

England, on the other hand, have managed to win just once after playing three matches in the T20 World Cup. Their last match against Australia had to be called off due to rain. The Jos Buttler-led side currently have three points under their belt from as many games.

Ahead of Tuesday’s T20 World Cup match between England and New Zealand; here is all you need to know:

What date T20 World Cup match between England and New Zealand will be played?

The T20 World Cup match between England and New Zealand will take place on November 1, Tuesday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match England vs New Zealand be played?

The T20 World Cup match between England and New Zealand will be played at the Brisbane Cricket Ground.

What time will the T20 World Cup match England vs New Zealand begin?

The T20 World Cup match between England and New Zealand will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match?

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match?

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

England vs New Zealand Possible Starting XI:

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler (c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Wiliamson (c), Glenn Philips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

