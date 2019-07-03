England vs New Zealand Predicted Playing XI: New Zealand Might Bring In Henry, England Unchanged

England and New Zealand head into their final World Cup group match on Wednesday, each knowing that a win would see them into the semi-finals.
Even a defeat would not spell the end of either team's chances of emerging as one of the top four from the 10-team round-robin phase.
With both Asian teams well behind on net run-rate, it would take a big New Zealand loss allied to a commanding Pakistan victory or two Bangladesh wins by big margins, to deny the 2015 losing finalists a place in the last four.
But right now, England and New Zealand's World Cup destiny is in their own hands.
England travel to the northeast buoyed by a 31-run win over an India side that were previously unbeaten. Sunday's success against India, the team that recently replaced England at the top of the one-day international rankings, came after back-to-back defeats by Sri Lanka and reigning champions
Australia had led many pundits to question their tournament nerve and nous.
By contrast, New Zealand head into the match following successive losses to Pakistan and Australia that have put a taken the gloss off a promising campaign.
An attack led by left-arm quick Trent Boult, who took a hat-trick hero against Australia, and featuring the express pace of Lockie Ferguson is a testing proposition for any side.
New Zealand could now recall another paceman in Matt Henry at the expense of spinner Ish Sodhi, given the Riverside is not renowned for turning pitches.
New Zealand appear dangerously over-reliant on captain Kane Williamson and fellow senior batsman Ross Taylor for runs.
Colin Munro was dropped for the Australia game, while fellow opener Martin Guptill has managed just 85 runs from six innings since his 73 not out against Sri Lanka. England look settled and could go into the game unchanged, New Zealand might look at making a couple of changes.
NZ Probable Playing XI: Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (c), Colin de Grandhomme, Trent Boult, Tom Latham (wk), Matt Henry, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson
England Probable Playing XI: Liam Plunkett, Eoin Morgan (c), Adil Rashid, Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer
(With Inputs From AFP)
