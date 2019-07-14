starts in
ICC World Cup Final | Pitch Invader Attempt Foiled at World Cup Final

AFP |July 14, 2019, 10:24 PM IST
A pitch invader's attempt to gatecrash the Cricket World Cup final to advertise an adult website was cut short by on-the-ball stewards at Lord's on Sunday.

YouTube prankster Vitaly Zdorovetskiy's girlfriend Kinsey Wolanski went viral after interrupting the Champions League final last month with the name of the site emblazoned across a swimsuit.

Zdorovetskiy's mother, Elena Vulitsky, tried a similar stunt at the "home of cricket" during the match between England and New Zealand on Sunday but quick-thinking stewards grabbed her.

"My mom is crazy!!!!!" tweeted Zdorovetskiy, alongside a picture of Vulitsky's aborted attempt.

According to Wolanski, an attempt to invade the pitch during the Copa America final earlier this month briefly landed her and Zdorovetskiy in a Brazilian jail.

