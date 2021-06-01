England vs New Zealand Series Preview: Great Opportunity For New Zealand Against Depleted England Ahead of WTC Final

It is the start of a long England summer and it kicks off with a two-match Test series against New Zealand at Lord’s from tomorrow – the 2nd of June. England will give a chance to a number of new faces in the series not rushing some of their stars who returned from the IPL. This, in turn, will provide New Zealand their best opportunity for a rare triumph in England – they have only won twice in 17 series in the country. The series also assumes significance for the visitors as it will give them invaluable match-time and practice ahead of the mega World Test Championship final against India starting in Southampton from the 18th of June. A win in the series will help New Zealand carry that momentum against India.

UK Government Clears India Cricketers’ Families to Accompany Them For England Tour

England

England are the world champions and the holders of the 50-over World Cup and the highest ranked team in T20I cricket but have had mixed fortunes in the longest format of the game in the last few years. They are currently ranked at Number 3 in the ICC Test Rankings.

They were beaten 3-1 in India and lost a Test against a low-ranked West Indies at home in the summer of 2020. Even more significantly, they were beaten 1-0 in their last two series in New Zealand (in 2019 and 2018) and were held to a 1-1 draw when New Zealand toured England in 2015 losing at Headingley.

England are resting some of their big names who played in the IPL for the series – the likes of Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran while Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer are out with injuries. With extensive travel in bio-bubbles and a higher chance of mental and physical fatigue, the rationale is to try out a new bunch to build their squad ahead of the long summer which is followed by the World T20 in India and then the Ashes.

While there would be some new names, a few players who have represented England before have earned a recall. The five to watch for from the combined list comprise Sam Billings, James Bracey, Haseeb Hameed, Craig Overton and Oliver Robinson.

England still have some experience in their squad. The batting will revolve around their captain and one of the greatest English batsmen of all-time – Joe Root. He has an aggregate of 8617 runs in 103 Tests at an average of a shade under 50 with 20 hundreds. The bowling looks more threatening with the two highest wicket-takers in world cricket leading the pace attack. James Anderson is just 8 wickets shy of becoming the second England fast bowler after Andy Caddick in 2005 to reach the milestone of 1000 first-class wickets. He is also five short of equalling Anil Kumble’s 619 Test wickets. Anderson will also equal Alastair Cook’s record of maximum Test Caps for England when he walks out on the field at Lord’s on Wednesday. Stuart Broad, the latest entrant to the 500-Club brings with him an experience of 146 matches and 517 wickets.

The series will also provide a great opportunity to the likes of Mark Wood and Olly Stone to cement a place in the England XI.

England vs New Zealand 2021: England’s Domination, NZ’s Recent Resurgence & Astle’s Double Hundred – 10 Numbers From The Rivalry

New Zealand

New Zealand have won just two series’ in England – Richard Hadlee produced a great performance with the ball in 1986 and then the talented all-rounder Chris Cairns along with Dion Nash took the visitors to a famous 2-1 victory in the summer of 1999. But historically New Zealand have been the underdogs, and by some distance against England. They have won just 5 of the 37 series between the two sides (and lost as many as 23).

New Zealand could not find a way to beat England for the first 54 years of their rivalry – from 1930 to 1984 – such was England’s domination against them. Even in terms of number of matches, England have won 48 and lost just 11 against New Zealand.

However, the story has changed since 2015. New Zealand have beaten England in two successive home series (in 2018 and 2019) in this period while also drawing the two-match series in the Old Blighty in 2015. This means that New Zealand have had the edge over England in the recent encounters between the two sides.

New Zealand are the number two ranked team in the world just marginally behind India. With the exception of the 3-0 thrashing in Australia in 2019, they have not lost a single Test series since March, 2017. Kane Williamson has been their highest impact batsman in this period of domination with 1999 runs in 22 Tests at an average of 64.48 with 7 hundreds (from 1 December, 2017). Tom Latham (1715 runs at an average of 47.53) and Henry Nicholls (1545 runs at 51.5) have been the two other big scorers for New Zealand in this time-frame.

New Zealand have a world-beating pace quartet of their own which has tormented opposition batting line-ups in the last three to four years. Tim Southee, the leader of the pack has bagged 98 wickets at an average of 22.77 while Trent Boult has returned with 91 at 26.49. Neil Wagner, with 89 dismissals at a strike rate of 48.7 has been their unsung hero in this time-frame while Kyle Jamieson has had a great start to his Test career with 36 wickets in just 6 Test matches.

New Zealand have their best chance to win a third series in England when they take on a depleted home side in London from Wednesday. Not only will it be a significant series win, it will also give them massive boost and confidence ahead of the final of the WTC against India starting in Southampton from June 18.

They narrowly missed out on an ICC trophy in England in 2019. A good performance at Lord’s and Birmingham and New Zealand might just turn lucky this time around.

England squad: Joe Root (Captain), James Anderson, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Sam Billings, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Mark Wood.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Doug Bracewell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryll Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Will Young.

​

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here