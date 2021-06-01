England vs New Zealand Series Preview: Great Opportunity For New Zealand Against Depleted England Ahead of WTC Final

- 3rd ODI - 28 May, 2021Match Ended286/6(50.0) RR 5.72
SL
BAN189/10(42.3) RR 4.45
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 97 runs
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, 2021Match Ended246/10(48.1) RR 5.11
BAN
SL141/9(40.0) RR 3.53
Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 103 runs (D/L method)
- 1st ODI - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:00 IST - Utrecht
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:00 IST - Utrecht
- 3rd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:00 IST - Utrecht
- 1st Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
WI
SA
19:30 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 2nd Test - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
WI
SA
19:30 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
23:00 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
23:00 IST - Cardiff
- 1st T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
19:00 IST - Southampton
- 2nd T20I - 27 Jun, SunUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 3rd T20I - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 4th T20I - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 5th T20I - 3 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- One-off Test - 7 Jul, WedUp Next
ZIM
BAN
13:00 IST - Bulawayo
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 1st T20I - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd T20I - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 15 Jul, ThuUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 1st ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ZIM
BAN
13:00 IST - Harare
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:30 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 5th T20I - 17 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd ODI - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ZIM
BAN
13:00 IST - Harare
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd ODI - 19 Jul, MonUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ZIM
BAN
13:00 IST - Harare
- 1st ODI - 21 Jul, WedUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
19:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd ODI - 23 Jul, FriUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
19:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 1st T20I - 23 Jul, FriUp Next
ZIM
BAN
14:30 IST - Harare
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jul, SatUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
ZIM
BAN
14:30 IST - Harare
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
19:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 3rd T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
ZIM
BAN
14:30 IST - Harare
- 3rd T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 28 Jul, WedUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 3rd T20I - 31 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Guyana
- 4th T20I - 1 Aug, SunUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Guyana
- 5th T20I - 3 Aug, TueUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Guyana
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
WI
PAK
19:30 IST - Kingston Jamaica
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd Test - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
WI
PAK
19:30 IST - Kingston Jamaica
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- One-off Test - 27 Nov, SatUp Next
AUS
AFG
05:00 IST - Hobart
- 1st Test - 8 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
ENG
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 2nd Test - 16 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
ENG
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
ENG
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 4th Test - 5 Jan, WedUp Next
AUS
ENG
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 5th Test - 14 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
ENG
08:00 IST - Perth
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
03:30 IST -
- 1st ODI - 30 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
NZ
09:10 IST - Perth
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
03:30 IST -
- 2nd ODI - 2 Feb, WedUp Next
AUS
NZ
08:40 IST - Hobart
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
03:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
03:30 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
AUS
NZ
08:40 IST - Sydney
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
03:30 IST -
- One-off T20I - 8 Feb, TueUp Next
AUS
NZ
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 1st T20I - 11 Feb, FriUp Next
AUS
SL
13:30 IST - Sydney
- 2nd T20I - 13 Feb, SunUp Next
AUS
SL
13:40 IST - Brisbane
- 3rd T20I - 15 Feb, TueUp Next
AUS
SL
13:40 IST - Carrara
- 4th T20I - 18 Feb, FriUp Next
AUS
SL
13:40 IST - Adelaide
- 5th T20I - 20 Feb, SunUp Next
AUS
SL
10:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
19:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
19:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
19:30 IST -
England vs New Zealand Series Preview: Great Opportunity For New Zealand Against Depleted England Ahead of WTC Final
England kick of the summer with a two-Test series against New Zealand starting tomorrow at Lord's. It will be big opportunity for the visitors to win a rare series in England which will give them the momentum ahead of the WTC Final against India in Southampton starting June 18.
- Nikhil Narain
- Updated: June 1, 2021, 12:30 PM IST
It is the start of a long England summer and it kicks off with a two-match Test series against New Zealand at Lord’s from tomorrow – the 2nd of June. England will give a chance to a number of new faces in the series not rushing some of their stars who returned from the IPL. This, in turn, will provide New Zealand their best opportunity for a rare triumph in England – they have only won twice in 17 series in the country. The series also assumes significance for the visitors as it will give them invaluable match-time and practice ahead of the mega World Test Championship final against India starting in Southampton from the 18th of June. A win in the series will help New Zealand carry that momentum against India.
UK Government Clears India Cricketers’ Families to Accompany Them For England Tour
England
England are the world champions and the holders of the 50-over World Cup and the highest ranked team in T20I cricket but have had mixed fortunes in the longest format of the game in the last few years. They are currently ranked at Number 3 in the ICC Test Rankings.
They were beaten 3-1 in India and lost a Test against a low-ranked West Indies at home in the summer of 2020. Even more significantly, they were beaten 1-0 in their last two series in New Zealand (in 2019 and 2018) and were held to a 1-1 draw when New Zealand toured England in 2015 losing at Headingley.
England are resting some of their big names who played in the IPL for the series – the likes of Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran while Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer are out with injuries. With extensive travel in bio-bubbles and a higher chance of mental and physical fatigue, the rationale is to try out a new bunch to build their squad ahead of the long summer which is followed by the World T20 in India and then the Ashes.
While there would be some new names, a few players who have represented England before have earned a recall. The five to watch for from the combined list comprise Sam Billings, James Bracey, Haseeb Hameed, Craig Overton and Oliver Robinson.
England still have some experience in their squad. The batting will revolve around their captain and one of the greatest English batsmen of all-time – Joe Root. He has an aggregate of 8617 runs in 103 Tests at an average of a shade under 50 with 20 hundreds. The bowling looks more threatening with the two highest wicket-takers in world cricket leading the pace attack. James Anderson is just 8 wickets shy of becoming the second England fast bowler after Andy Caddick in 2005 to reach the milestone of 1000 first-class wickets. He is also five short of equalling Anil Kumble’s 619 Test wickets. Anderson will also equal Alastair Cook’s record of maximum Test Caps for England when he walks out on the field at Lord’s on Wednesday. Stuart Broad, the latest entrant to the 500-Club brings with him an experience of 146 matches and 517 wickets.
The series will also provide a great opportunity to the likes of Mark Wood and Olly Stone to cement a place in the England XI.
England vs New Zealand 2021: England’s Domination, NZ’s Recent Resurgence & Astle’s Double Hundred – 10 Numbers From The Rivalry
New Zealand
New Zealand have won just two series’ in England – Richard Hadlee produced a great performance with the ball in 1986 and then the talented all-rounder Chris Cairns along with Dion Nash took the visitors to a famous 2-1 victory in the summer of 1999. But historically New Zealand have been the underdogs, and by some distance against England. They have won just 5 of the 37 series between the two sides (and lost as many as 23).
New Zealand could not find a way to beat England for the first 54 years of their rivalry – from 1930 to 1984 – such was England’s domination against them. Even in terms of number of matches, England have won 48 and lost just 11 against New Zealand.
However, the story has changed since 2015. New Zealand have beaten England in two successive home series (in 2018 and 2019) in this period while also drawing the two-match series in the Old Blighty in 2015. This means that New Zealand have had the edge over England in the recent encounters between the two sides.
New Zealand are the number two ranked team in the world just marginally behind India. With the exception of the 3-0 thrashing in Australia in 2019, they have not lost a single Test series since March, 2017. Kane Williamson has been their highest impact batsman in this period of domination with 1999 runs in 22 Tests at an average of 64.48 with 7 hundreds (from 1 December, 2017). Tom Latham (1715 runs at an average of 47.53) and Henry Nicholls (1545 runs at 51.5) have been the two other big scorers for New Zealand in this time-frame.
New Zealand have a world-beating pace quartet of their own which has tormented opposition batting line-ups in the last three to four years. Tim Southee, the leader of the pack has bagged 98 wickets at an average of 22.77 while Trent Boult has returned with 91 at 26.49. Neil Wagner, with 89 dismissals at a strike rate of 48.7 has been their unsung hero in this time-frame while Kyle Jamieson has had a great start to his Test career with 36 wickets in just 6 Test matches.
New Zealand have their best chance to win a third series in England when they take on a depleted home side in London from Wednesday. Not only will it be a significant series win, it will also give them massive boost and confidence ahead of the final of the WTC against India starting in Southampton from June 18.
They narrowly missed out on an ICC trophy in England in 2019. A good performance at Lord’s and Birmingham and New Zealand might just turn lucky this time around.
England squad: Joe Root (Captain), James Anderson, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Sam Billings, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Mark Wood.
New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Doug Bracewell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryll Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Will Young.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking