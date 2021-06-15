‘England vs New Zealand Series Wasn’t Going to Contribute to WTC Final So Could’ve Been Held Later’

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar reckons that the recently concluded two-match Test series between England and New Zealand could’ve been scheduled after the conclusion of the ICC World Test Championship final since it’s result would have bearing on the finalists.

“I don’t know when the New Zealand vs England series was decided," Tendulkar told The Times of India. “I’d like to believe that it was decided way in advance, way before New Zealand booked their spot in the Final. Maybe it’s a coincidence. This England vs New Zealand series was not going to contribute to the WTC Final.. so maybe the WTC Final first and then this (ENG vs NZ) series."

Tendulkar, like many, also is of the opinion that New Zealand having played two high-quality matches in the lead-up to the WTC final will have the edge over India who had to make-do with an intra-squad practice match.

“This is, without any doubt, another way to look at it. New Zealand will have that slight edge because they’ve played the two Tests against England while India haven’t had practice matches except for playing between themselves," Tendulkar observed.

Tendulkar also said that the buzz around the WTC final has been missing because there’s been a lack of continuity which in turn was a result of the coronavirus pandemic that caused major changes in the international cricket calendar.

“There were so many breaks due to the pandemic and the other challenges in the wake of it, because of which the hype and excitement of a final is missing. When a tournament goes on without a break - like a 50-over WC or a T20 WC - there’s a sense of continuity to it. There’s a build-up to these tournaments which is missing in this case," Tendulkar said.

