England vs New Zealand | Someone Had to Walk Away With Title, Gutted It's Not Us: Williamson

London: Was it right to decide the winner based on boundary count? That was the burning question of the day after England won this World Cup despite the game, and the subsequent Super Over, ended in ties. England had scored 26 boundaries in the day while New Zealand hit 17.
Kane Williamson, at the wrong end of the result by the narrowest of the margins, rued 'uncontrollables'.
"It's very difficult to look at one or two areas when the margin is so small and you could look at anything. The thing you walk away with is the amount of heart and the amount of fight the guys have shown throughout this whole campaign, but probably none more than the match we have just witnessed and both sides showed that today and it did come down to -- I don't know how they won it -- what was it, boundaries or something?" he smiled. "Someone had to walk away with the title and we're gutted that it's not us. England had a very good campaign and they deserve the victory.
Probed further about whether boundary-count was a fair way to determine the winner, Williamson said:
"I suppose you never thought you would have to ask that question and I never thought I would have to answer it," he said. "Yeah, while the emotions are raw it is pretty hard to swallow when two teams have worked really, really hard to get to this moment in time and when sort of two attempts to separate them with a winner and a loser it still doesn't perhaps sort of shine with one side coming through, you know. It is what it is, really. The rules are there at the start.
"No one probably thought they would have to sort of result to some of that stuff. But yeah, very tough to swallow. A great game of cricket and all you guys probably enjoyed it.
"The rules are there I guess, aren't they, and certainly something you don't consider going into the match that maybe if we could have an extra boundary and then tied two attempts at winning it we will get across the line and they didn't think that either. I don't even know what the boundary count was but we were slightly behind."
There was also another unfortunate moment for New Zealand when a throw from the deep deflected off Ben Stokes' bat to the boundary for four overthrows at a crucial time.
"The rule has been there for a long time. I don't think anything like that's happened where you now question it. But look, it's -- you can't sort of look at that and think that perhaps that decided the match," said Williamson. "There were so many other bits and pieces to that game that were so important. When it comes down to a tie, you start looking at every single delivery, don't you? It was a pretty tough pill to swallow that when, yeah, when we were looking pretty good with Trent (Boult) bowling really, really well. So one of those things."
Asked to answer directly if he felt he was robbed off being a World Cup winning captain by 'luck', Williamson said: "I guess 'uncontrollables' mean that you can't control them, can you? So it is up to someone else, I don't know," he said, smiling. "Yeah, I guess there is a bit of that at times, and the game that we play where there are so many variables and whether it is the surface, the opposition, any sort of condition that can have an influence, but that is why the game is so great I think. On any given day anything can happen, there is not much constant about it and we saw that in this match and in a lot of other matches as well."
England captain Eoin Morgan, meanwhile, said he couldn't think of an alternative to the existing boundary-count rule to separate the tied teams.
"If you could give me an alternative, I'd be able to, like compare the both," he said. "But I can't think of an alternative at the moment. The rules are obviously set out a long time ago and we have no control over them. "
