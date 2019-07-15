England vs New Zealand | Super Over to Decide an ODI World Cup Final is Farcical: Hesson

Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson has termed the decision to have a super-over to decide the World Cup winner as a terrible one and has said that the trophy should have been shared between England and New Zealand after a tied final.
In a his column for Stuff.co.nz, Hesson wrote:
"Using a Super Over to decide it was farcical and the ICC needs to give itself an uppercut for even entertaining it as a tiebreaker.
"To then just copy and paste the playing conditions from Twenty20 and use the highest number of boundaries to determine who wins in the event of a tied Super Over is not at all necessary.
"This is a 50-over World Cup, I didn't agree with it in the first place, long before the two teams strode onto Lord's.
"England's captain Eoin Morgan has the trophy but whether the Super Over was a fair way to decide it is another story.
"The whole idea of a Super Over is in a situation when you need a side to progress, like in a semifinal. That's when the necessity of finding a winner makes sense.
"When you're playing a final of a World Cup after seven weeks' hard toil, to decide it by some obscure means that is made for T20 cricket is ridiculous."
Hesson later went onto praise Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson for his captaincy and said that emotions of the final would have drained him.
"Williamson fired every shot he could in the field, and read the game really well. He brought back Boult early as he needed a wicket, kept Lockie Ferguson going for the same reason early, and didn't allow the game to settle. He bowled out Matt Henry early, also in the search for that elusive wicket when Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler were playing so well.
"In a game like this you can look back on so many points to find that extra run, call them a turning point and write an article about it. For me there were so many on both sides.
"The ricochet off Stokes' bat that went for four was one of those but unfortunately that's just cricket. No one did anything wrong. The cricket gods have just bitten New Zealand there.
"Williamson is pretty philosophical but he will be filthy. He's given it absolutely everything. The captaincy really does take it out of you whether you win or lose, the emotions and also the demands both on and off the field.
"Kane put his heart and soul into this campaign and he deserved every accolade. He's just got better and better as a leader the last four years and this final was a huge chance to show his skills and he was incredible under pressure."
England vs New Zealand | Super Over to Decide an ODI World Cup Final is Farcical: Hesson
Upcoming Matches
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings