England vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2021: Head to Head Record in T20Is

The knockout stage of the ICC Men’s World Cup 2021 is here, with the first semi-final featuring England and New Zealand gets underway at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, November 10. The two teams sealed a final-four place with four wins in five Super 12 games. England managed to bag the first place in Group 1, while the Kiwis ended up second in Group 2 standings.

Ahead of this crucial fixture, the Eoin Morgan-led side have lost opening batsman Jason Roy and fast bowler Tymal Mills due to injuries. While, James Vince has replaced Roy, Morgan will once again rely on the prowess of Jos Buttler, who hit the tournament’s only hundred in his unbeaten 101 against Sri Lanka. He remains the second best run-getter with 240-runs from five matches behind Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s 264 runs. Meanwhile, Chris Woakes leads the pace attack and he is ably supported by Chris Jordan, while spinners Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali have proved their value with eight and seven wickets each respectively.

On the other hand, New Zealand will be gazing to hunt down the injury-affected English side and would be aiming for a maiden T20 World Cup title. Martin Guptill has been the man-in-form for New Zealand; he has piled up 176 runs in 5 games so far. While the pace duo of Trent Boult and Tim Southee have shared 18 wickets between them. They will look to trouble the England top-order with their early strikes. Additionally, Kane Williamson has a full-strength squad at his disposal and a settled team that has grown into the campaign since that early loss to Pakistan.

The team batting second has been more successful at this venue so far in the tournament – and with the dew playing a big role, the toss winning captain is expected to bowl first.

Ahead of this important match between England vs New Zealand, we take a look at the head to head records of England and New Zealand:

England vs New Zealand in T20Is

If we take a look at the head-to-head record in T20Is, England lead 13-7 against New Zealand. The Eoin Morgan-led side won their previous T20I series against the Kiwis by 3-2 as well.

In T20 World Cups

They have faced each other five times across T20 World Cups thus far. Out of which the English have emerged victorious on three occasions. England defeated New Zealand by seven wickets and 17 balls remaining in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2016 in Delhi.

